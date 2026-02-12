U.S. Army logo. The Army redesignated PEO STRI as CPE ST3 as part of acquisition reform efforts.
The U.S. Army has redesignated the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat as part of acquisition reform efforts.
The U.S. Army has redesignated the Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation as the Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat, or CPE ST3, DVIDS reported Friday.

The move aligns the organization with the Army’s newly established portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE, structure, which aims to streamline the acquisition process and accelerate the delivery of weapons systems to warfighters.

Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, capability program executive at CPE ST3, said the organization now operates under the PAE for Command and Control and Counter C2.

Orlando, Florida-based CPE ST3 employs more than 1,100 soldiers, Army civilians and contractors. The organization works with Army partners to deploy and sustain multidomain operations testing, information operations and training capabilities to improve operational readiness.

What Are the Key Programs & Capabilities of CPE ST3? 

CPE ST3’s key programs and capabilities include immersive live-virtual-constructive training that replicates complex modern battlefield scenarios; Synthetic Training Environment; and Next Generation Constructive, a scalable cloud-based simulation marketplace that supports large-scale multidomain exercises. 

The organization also provides threat replication capabilities for test and training through threat-unmanned aircraft systems, electronic warfare and cyber platforms, and opposing forces designed to replicate emerging threats. 

What Did CPE ST3 Leaders Say About the Redesignation?

Beeler said the redesignation supports unity of effort across the service branch.

“This reform will help to strengthen unity of effort across the Army enterprise and enable the Army and its workforce to refine requirements, develop, test and field cutting-edge capabilities faster than ever before,” the brigadier general added.

She noted that CPE ST3 will continue to establish an ecosystem of advanced training and testing platforms that leverage artificial intelligence, simulation technologies and modern game engines.

Lee James III, deputy capability program executive at CPE ST3, said the Army’s acquisition transformation aims to maintain technological superiority while accelerating delivery timelines.

“The current transformation is not just about efficiency, but also about maintaining technological superiority against peer competitors and delivering mission-critical systems faster than ever before,” James said. “This name change is a reflection that represents us moving forward and embracing and implementing acquisition reform to deliver capabilities to the warfighter faster.”

According to Beeler, subordinate project manager and project lead offices will retain their current titles and missions. The organization expects additional realignments in the coming months. Digital platforms, signage and other public-facing materials will adopt the new name and logo in the weeks ahead.

