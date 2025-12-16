The U.S. Army's official seal. The Army has implemented data center-as-a-service at its Washington installation
The U.S. Army's Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services built a compute and store stack for Joint Base Lewis-McChord's Army Enterprise Data Center.
Logo: U.S. Army
//

Army Completes Data Center-as-a-Service Rollout at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

2 mins read

The U.S. Army has completed the implementation of a data center as-a-service, also known as DCaaS, for service members at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, or JBLM, in Washington state.

The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command is expected to authorize JBLM’s move from the installation’s data center to the new environment in the coming days, the service said Monday.

Army Completes Data Center-as-a-Service Rollout at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Get updates on the Army’s 2030 goals directly from military leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Secure your spot at the GovCon networking event by purchasing your tickets today.

How Did the Army Build a DCaaS at Joint Base Lewis-McChord?

The Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services, or ALTESS, product office within the Program Executive Office Enterprise built the compute and store stack that will provide a virtual computing environment for the JBLM.

ALTESS also equipped the JBLM’s data center with a backup generator, hot aisle containment system, 40-ton chillers and new flooring to enhance the facility’s efficiency and reliability for the installation’s area of responsibility.

“A lot of data passes through and is hosted by JBLM,” commented Barry Nichols, acting product lead for ALTESS. “By providing redundant power and cooling systems and a better space for IT equipment, we’re positively impacting the services soldiers get from that AOR.”

ALTESS also supports NETCOM’s DCaaS rollout and facility improvement at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and U.S. Army Garrison Grafenwoehr in Germany.

Why Is the Army Building a Shared IT Environment?

The effort is part of a service-wide initiative to transition to shared compute and store services in 2026.

A 2016 directive issued by then-Army-Secretary Eric Fanning called for the consolidation of 1,157 Army Enterprise Data Centers across the nation. According to A.J. Bognar, who led the service’s data center consolidation in 2017, the initiative is expected to increase efficiency and mission efficacy. 

Related Articles

Gen. John Lamontagne. The head of Air Mobility Command has been nominated to serve as the next Air Force vice chief of staff.
Gen. John Lamontagne Nominated as Air Force Vice Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. John Lamontagne, commander of Air Mobility Command, to serve as the next vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. According to a congressional notice, the Senate received Lamontagne’s nomination from the president on Monday. Breaking Defense reported that if confirmed, Lamontagne would fill the post previously held by Gen. James Slife, who was relieved in February amid a purge of senior military officers. Lamontagne’s nomination came nearly two months after the Senate confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the Air Force. Save your spot now for Potomac

U.S. Marine Corps logo. USMC completed New Equipment Training and live-fire exercise for MADIS.
Marines Complete Training, Live-Fire Exercise on MADIS Air Defense System

The U.S. Marine Corps completed new equipment training, or NET, and live-fire exercise for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or MADIS, marking a significant step in operational readiness for expeditionary air defense, DVIDS reported Monday. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit to hear directly from senior Navy leaders and industry experts on emerging technologies, policy priorities and strategies shaping the future of naval readiness. Sign up now to secure your seat. According to the report, USMC launched the first full-rate production version of MADIS in September. During the NET, Marines participated in classroom instruction and hands-on exercises

The National Institute of Standards and Technology's logo. NIST issued draft guidance for AI-related cybersecurity
NIST Releases Draft AI Cybersecurity Framework for Public Comment

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published a preliminary draft of its Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Artificial Intelligence, which provides guidance on the secure adoption of AI. The draft will be open for review and comments until Jan. 30, the agency said Tuesday. Learn about the increasing role of cyber in global conflict and get updates on where defense and federal civilian agencies are in their zero trust journeys at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Secure your spot at this critical GovCon networking event today. What Is in NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework Profile for