Navy Discloses V-22 Review Findings, Recommendations

Naval Air Systems Command has released the findings of a comprehensive review assessing the performance of the V-22 Osprey aircraft across key safety and readiness dimensions.

NAVAIR said Friday the assessment reaffirmed the V-22 platform’s airworthiness under established controls.

“In coordination with V-22 service leaders, NAVAIR has developed action plans to mitigate safety deficiencies,” said Vice Adm. John Dougherty, commander of NAVAIR. “We are continuously evaluating procedural compliance to prevent mishaps as well as strengthening airworthiness controls to establish clear risk thresholds.”

According to the command, the Department of the Navy and services are implementing the review’s 32 recommendations to improve the aircraft’s safety and readiness.

NAVAIR said it is conducting regular progress reviews to boost stakeholder engagement and improve cross-service coordination to advance the implementation of corrective actions.

What Are the Key Findings of the V-22 Comprehensive Review?

The review found the V-22 aircraft has accumulated safety risks due to four primary factors, including noncompliance with established airworthiness and safety of flight procedures and inadequate timeline for the implementation of material and non-material fixes.

NAVAIR noted that the Joint V-22 program has not implemented known aviation maintenance best practices across the services. Additionally, suboptimized supply systems and maintenance programs that do not prioritize cross-service readiness have contributed to missed readiness targets.

What Are the Recommendations Outlined in the V-22 Review?

The review outlines several key recommendations to improve the aircraft’s safety and readiness, including directing all program executive officers to conduct annual reviews of all program risks; defining and implementing a review process for adjudicating and closing out open mishap recommendations; and incorporating a readiness and safety steering board that will report to program service acquisition executives and service vice chiefs on critical safety and readiness issues.

The document also calls for the development and maintenance of regular cross-service availability reviews to align all three services on readiness efforts, establishment of a V-22 midlife upgrade program and reassessment of V-22 squadron maintenance manpower requirements.

