The Office of Personnel Management has launched a cross-government program that aims to recruit top technologists to advance artificial intelligence adoption and help the federal government address the most critical technological challenges.

Don’t miss the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19! Register today to discover innovative AI applications and join the conversation driving the future of AI in government.

OPM said Monday it coordinated with the Office of Management and Budget, the White House Office of Science Technology and Policy, General Services Administration and other agencies to establish the U.S. Tech Force.

“GSA is proud to partner with OPM and the Trump Administration to answer the president’s call to fast-track AI adoption across the federal government,” said Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. “Tech Force will be a true force multiplier, creating a pathway to bring in top private-sector talent to help drive a new era of American AI leadership inside the federal government and deliver for the American taxpayers.”

“Tech Force is America’s elite corps for the AI revolution, mobilizing the nation’s best minds to lead on digital frontlines, defend our global edge and secure our future in technological leadership,” said Gregory Barbaccia, U.S. federal chief information officer. “It is a call to service for our nation’s best technologists to join a mission-critical corps that will ensure our competitiveness, modernize our government infrastructure and lead the world in innovation from education to medicine.”

Gruenbaum and Barbaccia are both 2025 Wash100 awardees.

What Is the US Tech Force?

The U.S. Tech Force aims to recruit early-career technologists to serve two-year employment terms in the federal government.

Participants will engage with industry leaders, receive technical training and work with senior managers from tech companies partnering with Tech Force.

The initiative is looking for individuals with expertise in AI, software engineering, data analytics, cybersecurity or technical project management.

According to OPM, Tech Force delivers on the White House’s AI Action Plan, which seeks to advance private sector innovation and give the federal government access to technical talent to accelerate tech modernization.

Who Are Tech Force’s Initial Private Sector Partners?

OPM said Tech Force’s initial partners in the private sector include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anduril, AMD, Apple, Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Docusign, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Robinhood, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Synopsys, Uber, Workday, xAI and Zoom.

NobleReach Foundation will also help recruit technologists in support of the program, the company said Monday.

According to the agency, the list of partners will expand over time.