Leonel Garciga and Michael Obadal. The Army CIO and under secretary on IT modernization and business systems consolidation.
Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga and Army Under Secretary Mike Obadal discussed the service’s business systems consolidation and IT modernization efforts at the AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day.
Photo: U.S. Army
//

Army Leaders Leonel Garciga, Michael Obadal Discuss IT Modernization Strategy

4 mins read

Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga and Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal discussed the service’s business systems consolidation and IT modernization efforts at the AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Army Leaders Leonel Garciga, Michael Obadal Discuss IT Modernization Strategy

As Army leaders continue advancing system consolidation and enterprise IT modernization efforts, those priorities are expected to remain central to broader defense technology discussions. Save your spot at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 and join senior military officials and industry leaders as they explore the Army’s evolving priorities and strategic initiatives.

Garciga, a two-time Wash100 awardee, described legacy business systems as the “Achilles heel” of every enterprise, highlighting the Army’s push to eliminate outdated systems.

What Did Garciga Say About Army Legacy System Consolidation?

Garciga said the Army is accelerating efforts to eliminate outdated platforms. While business system modernization has been a governmentwide objective for more than two decades, he said the service is demonstrating measurable progress.

According to Garciga, the Army has shut down 100 systems over two quarters as part of its consolidation campaign. He acknowledged that some organizations have been affected by the changes but said the effort is necessary as the Army deploys enterprise-level capabilities and identifies platforms to focus on.

How Is the Army Advancing Its Enterprise IT Strategy?

The Army has established a low-code, no-code center of excellence aimed at promoting adaptable development and reducing unnecessary customization. Garciga said the service is encouraging functional leaders to rely on out-of-the-box capabilities rather than replicate customized legacy processes.

Garciga said Google Cloud was recently added to the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency portfolio, giving users access to all major cloud service providers.

The Army has also signed enterprisewide software licensing agreements with Palantir, Salesforce and Appian.

What Did Obadal Say About Army System Consolidation & Modernization Effort?

Obadal, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the Army began its modernization effort with approximately 800 individual business systems and has reduced that number to fewer than 300.

“Change is happening across the Army, but we have a long way to go,” Obadal said.

He noted that fragmentation remains across mission areas, with 42 systems supporting training and readiness, 58 human resources management systems and 75 logistics systems.

Obadal said the Army is seeing the impact of consolidation in its Total Army Readiness Review process. Since November, the review has shifted from static presentations built through thousands of man hours to live data reporting. Senior leaders can now access real-time information on every unit and major weapon system, down to individual bumper numbers. Obadal added that commanders can view parts backlogs at the Defense Logistics Agency and vendors, track delivery status and leverage large language models to generate real-time insights from large datasets.

“It’s a massive step forward for the Army to be able to transmit its readiness in real time,” he noted.

In January, Obadal said the Army is updating its software directive and advancing Budget Activity 8 to enable program managers to move beyond a hardware-focused budgeting model and access funding through a software-specific appropriations category.

Related Articles

Partnership. FTC and DOJ are seeking input on potential updated guidance on competitor collaborations.
FTC, DOJ Launch Public Inquiry on Updated Guidance for Competitor Collaborations

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division have initiated a joint public inquiry to gather input on potential updated guidance addressing collaborations among competitors. The agencies said Monday they are seeking public comment on whether new guidance would clarify how antitrust laws apply to business collaborations in today’s economy. The move follows the December 2024 withdrawal of the 2000 Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations Among Competitors, which previously outlined how regulators evaluated joint ventures and other cooperative arrangements. Public comments must be submitted through regulations.gov by April 24, and may not exceed 18 pages. What Is the

Socure's Jordan Burris. The Energy Department has fixed an identity verification vulnerability in a critical minenral portal.
Energy Department Fixes Identity Verification Flaw in Critical Minerals Portal

The Department of Energy has remediated an identity verification vulnerability in a portal supporting its critical minerals programs after a security researcher disclosed the flaw, Nextgov/FCW reported Monday. The DOE’s effort to fix identity verification vulnerabilities underscores the evolving cyberthreat landscape. Gain deeper insight into federal cybersecurity priorities at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Book your seat today! What Was the ID Verification Vulnerability? Researcher Ronald Lovelace found the system, particularly the portal connected to the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation, allowed external users to register accounts using email addresses that appeared to belong to

Chris Ivory. The AST SpaceMobile USA CEO said his company's BlueBird satellites will provide connectivity for defense mission
AST SpaceMobile to Demonstrate Commercial Tactical Satcom Capabilities for SDA

The Space Development Agency has awarded a prototype agreement valued at $30 million to AST SpaceMobile under the Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit, or HALO, Europa Track 2 program to demonstrate commercial tactical satellite communications capabilities. Under the firm-fixed price, other transaction agreement, AST SpaceMobile will use its commercial space vehicles for the demonstration, which is expected to be completed by December 2027, the agency said Monday. AST SpaceMobile operates the BlueBird satellite constellation. The company currently has six BlueBird satellites in orbit, with a seventh one being prepared for launch in the coming days, Breaking Defense reported.