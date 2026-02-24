Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga and Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal discussed the service’s business systems consolidation and IT modernization efforts at the AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Garciga, a two-time Wash100 awardee, described legacy business systems as the “Achilles heel” of every enterprise, highlighting the Army’s push to eliminate outdated systems.

What Did Garciga Say About Army Legacy System Consolidation?

Garciga said the Army is accelerating efforts to eliminate outdated platforms. While business system modernization has been a governmentwide objective for more than two decades, he said the service is demonstrating measurable progress.

According to Garciga, the Army has shut down 100 systems over two quarters as part of its consolidation campaign. He acknowledged that some organizations have been affected by the changes but said the effort is necessary as the Army deploys enterprise-level capabilities and identifies platforms to focus on.

How Is the Army Advancing Its Enterprise IT Strategy?

The Army has established a low-code, no-code center of excellence aimed at promoting adaptable development and reducing unnecessary customization. Garciga said the service is encouraging functional leaders to rely on out-of-the-box capabilities rather than replicate customized legacy processes.

Garciga said Google Cloud was recently added to the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency portfolio, giving users access to all major cloud service providers.

The Army has also signed enterprisewide software licensing agreements with Palantir, Salesforce and Appian.

What Did Obadal Say About Army System Consolidation & Modernization Effort?

Obadal, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the Army began its modernization effort with approximately 800 individual business systems and has reduced that number to fewer than 300.

“Change is happening across the Army, but we have a long way to go,” Obadal said.

He noted that fragmentation remains across mission areas, with 42 systems supporting training and readiness, 58 human resources management systems and 75 logistics systems.

Obadal said the Army is seeing the impact of consolidation in its Total Army Readiness Review process. Since November, the review has shifted from static presentations built through thousands of man hours to live data reporting. Senior leaders can now access real-time information on every unit and major weapon system, down to individual bumper numbers. Obadal added that commanders can view parts backlogs at the Defense Logistics Agency and vendors, track delivery status and leverage large language models to generate real-time insights from large datasets.

“It’s a massive step forward for the Army to be able to transmit its readiness in real time,” he noted.

In January, Obadal said the Army is updating its software directive and advancing Budget Activity 8 to enable program managers to move beyond a hardware-focused budgeting model and access funding through a software-specific appropriations category.