The Army is preparing to overhaul its command and control systems through a data-driven modernization effort aimed at ensuring warfighting superiority in future conflicts, Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff, G-6, said during a conference in Augusta, Georgia.

Accelerating Network and C2 Modernization

At the core of the Army’s transformation is the next-generation command and control initiative, which seeks to retire 13 legacy systems and replace them with a full-stack ecosystem that incorporates artificial intelligence, large language models and machine learning to integrate intelligence, sustainment and fires data.

Rey said the Army aims to deliver these capabilities to warfighters within 30 months. “We are working to put commander back into command and control,” he said, emphasizing the importance of assured communications across all environments — from handheld devices and sensors to tanks, helicopters, and command posts.

The effort builds on the Army Unified Network Plan, which shifts the service’s focus from networks as an end to networks as pathways for data. Zero trust architecture will be incorporated to strengthen cyber defenses and protect operations in contested environments.

Industry Collaboration

Rey underscored that private sector partnerships will be critical in realizing the Army’s modernization goals. Industry, he said, can help overcome legacy architectures, accelerate innovation and deliver systems with built-in cyber protections.

“Our solution is a strong, data-driven network for our Army. It’s not just about technology. It’s about people,” Rey said. He called on Army leaders to invest in their teams, train as they fight and foster innovation to ensure Soldiers can make faster, better-informed decisions than adversaries.

“Our success, their lives depend on what we’re doing each and every day,” he said. “We can’t fail.”

Preparing for Non-Kinetic Threats

The G-6 deputy chief of staff cautioned that adversaries are rapidly expanding capabilities in areas such as cyberattacks, electronic warfare and drone operations. “The next war may not be kinetic only. It’s going to be non-kinetic,” he said.

Citing Ukraine as an example, Rey pointed to the growing role of drones and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. “Drones are changing the way we do business,” he said. “Think about what could happen if a non-kinetic strike does hit us. Those blackouts we’ve been experiencing, we shouldn’t take those lightly.”

Harnessing Data for Decision Advantage

Commanders today are often confronted with “data overload,” Rey said, making it difficult to act quickly on the battlefield. The Army’s modernization effort is designed to ensure the right data reaches the right warfighter at the right time.

“We still have to find out how to use emerging technologies, AI tools, in order to help us with the commanders to make better and more informed decisions,” he said.