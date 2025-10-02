U.S. Army's logo. Army CIO Leonel Garciga said the service addressed cyber vulnerabilities
According to Army CIO Leonel Garciga, the service worked with the Next Generation Command and Control developer to triage and mitigate cyber security vulnerabilities.
Logo/army.mil
Army Discovers, Immediately Resolves NGC2 Cybersecurity Risks

1 min read

The U.S. Army has identified and resolved cybersecurity risks in an earlier iteration of its Next Generation Command and Control system, dubbed NGC2, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

Army Finds Faults in NGC2

A memo signed by Gabriele Chiulli, chief technology officer at the service’s chief information office, Sept. 5 revealed that the NGC2 “exhibits critical deficiencies in fundamental security controls, processes and governance.”

According to the document, the Army did not have the visibility and control required to ensure the security and integrity of the platform. Chiulli also called out a seeming “rush to get capabilities into the system without actual oversight” or an appropriate process to do it.

“These issues collectively create a significant risk to data, mission operations, and personnel by rendering the system vulnerable to insider threats, external attacks, and data spillage,” the official wrote at the time.

In a statement, Leonel Garciga, chief information officer of the Army and a two-time Wash100 winner, said the issues were immediately addressed through streamlined cybersecurity processes, which allowed the service to “quickly identify and assist the program office and vendor in triaging cybersecurity vulnerabilities and put mitigations in place.”

NGC2 works to provide commanders with a range of capabilities to support better and faster decision-making. 

