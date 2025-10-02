The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a notice to contractors clarifying how contracts and purchase orders should be handled amid a lapse in federal appropriations.

In a Wednesday memo to NOAA contractors, Acting NOAA Director Rafael Rivera said the agency authorizes contracts and purchase orders to continue provided that they are not impacted by the funding lapse.

According to NOAA, service and supply contracts may continue if they have already been funded and do not require active administration by government employees or access to government facilities.

NOAA Urges Vendors to Consult With Contracting Officers

Government personnel may not be available to accept delivery during the period of a funding lapse. NOAA is urging vendors to consult with a contracting officer before making a delivery.

“Contracts with unexercised options and contracts that are partially funded contain self-limiting terms and conditions that prohibit performance of unfunded work,” Rivera wrote in the memo.

Contracts Classified as ‘Excepted’ or ‘Non-Excepted’

According to the notice, some contracts that rely on government facilities, resources or personnel will require special attention. These may be designated as either “excepted” or “non-excepted.”

Contractors in this category are advised to contact their contracting officer for further guidance. If a contract is deemed “excepted,” vendors will be granted facility access through a list maintained by security personnel.