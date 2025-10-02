Hung Cao. The former Virginia Republican Senate candidate was confirmed by the Senate as the Navy under secretary.
The Senate voted 52-45 to confirm Hung Cao, a former Virginia Republican Senate candidate, as the next under secretary of the Navy.
Hung Cao/LinkedIn
Hung Cao Confirmed as Navy Under Secretary

The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-45 to confirm Hung Cao, a former Virginia Republican Senate candidate, as the next under secretary of the Navy.

In February, President Donald Trump nominated Cao to be the second-highest ranking civilian official in the Department of the Navy.

Who Is Hung Cao?

According to his LinkedIn profile, the retired Navy captain and deep sea diver most recently served as a vice president and Navy and Marine Corps client executive at CACI International.

Cao served in the Navy for 25 years, holding a wide range of leadership positions, including division chief of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, director of counter-improvised threats in Afghanistan and commanding officer of the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center. 

He founded a nonprofit organization for visually impaired children and created mentorship programs to develop leaders at various commands.

The former special operations officer has a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s degree in applied physics from the Naval Postgraduate School.

