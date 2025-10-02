The Department of Defense, in collaboration with the National Spectrum Consortium, has launched the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence, or ASC, Demonstration and selected the five initial project teams participating in the initiative.

The Office of the DOD Chief Information Officer said Wednesday the effort, previously known as the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Demonstration, aims to rapidly develop innovative spectrum-sharing technologies that adhere to the guidelines detailed in the 2023 Emerging Midband Radar Spectrum Sharing report. The effort is intended to create 5G and next-generation technologies for military and national applications.

The project, conducted through an other transaction agreement with the NSC, aims to transform how the DOD utilizes the electromagnetic spectrum, enhancing national security and economic strength.

Katie Arrington, who is performing the duties of the DOD chief information officer and is a previous Wash100 Award winner, described the demonstration as a “critical investment” in strengthening national security and economic competitiveness.

“Innovative solutions for spectrum sharing promote warfighter lethality to ensure our military has access when needed,” Arrington said.

Diverse Industry and Academic Partnership

The ASC Demonstration teams comprise 26 U.S.-based companies and academic institutions, including 21 small, non-profit or non-traditional defense contractors. DOD subject matter experts selected their proposals after a rigorous evaluation process.

The five prime contractors that will lead the chosen project teams are:

Interdigital Communications

Kostas Research Institution at Northeastern University

Nokia Federal Solutions

Peraton Labs

RTX BBN Technologies