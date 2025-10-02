Katie Arrington, who is performing DOD CIO duties. The DOD launched the ASC Demonstration to advance spectrum-sharing tech.
The Department of Defense has launched the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence Demonstration to accelerate the development of spectrum-sharing technologies.
Katherine Arrington/Department of Defense
//

DOD Launches Spectrum-Sharing Initiative With Industry & Academic Partners

1 min read

The Department of Defense, in collaboration with the National Spectrum Consortium, has launched the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence, or ASC, Demonstration and selected the five initial project teams participating in the initiative.

The Office of the DOD Chief Information Officer said Wednesday the effort, previously known as the Advanced Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Demonstration, aims to rapidly develop innovative spectrum-sharing technologies that adhere to the guidelines detailed in the 2023 Emerging Midband Radar Spectrum Sharing report. The effort is intended to create 5G and next-generation technologies for military and national applications.

The project, conducted through an other transaction agreement with the NSC, aims to transform how the DOD utilizes the electromagnetic spectrum, enhancing national security and economic strength.

Katie Arrington, who is performing the duties of the DOD chief information officer and is a previous Wash100 Award winner, described the demonstration as a “critical investment” in strengthening national security and economic competitiveness.

“Innovative solutions for spectrum sharing promote warfighter lethality to ensure our military has access when needed,” Arrington said.

Diverse Industry and Academic Partnership

The ASC Demonstration teams comprise 26 U.S.-based companies and academic institutions, including 21 small, non-profit or non-traditional defense contractors. DOD subject matter experts selected their proposals after a rigorous evaluation process.

The five prime contractors that will lead the chosen project teams are:

  • Interdigital Communications
  • Kostas Research Institution at Northeastern University
  • Nokia Federal Solutions
  • Peraton Labs
  • RTX BBN Technologies

Related Articles

Hung Cao. The former Virginia Republican Senate candidate was confirmed by the Senate as the Navy under secretary.
Hung Cao Confirmed as Navy Under Secretary

The Senate on Wednesday voted 52-45 to confirm Hung Cao, a former Virginia Republican Senate candidate, as the next under secretary of the Navy. In February, President Donald Trump nominated Cao to be the second-highest ranking civilian official in the Department of the Navy. Who Is Hung Cao? According to his LinkedIn profile, the retired Navy captain and deep sea diver most recently served as a vice president and Navy and Marine Corps client executive at CACI International. Cao served in the Navy for 25 years, holding a wide range of leadership positions, including division chief of the Defense Threat

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration logo. NOAA issued a notice to contractors amid a funding lapse.
Appropriations Lapse Prompts NOAA to Issue Notice to Contractors

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a notice to contractors clarifying how contracts and purchase orders should be handled amid a lapse in federal appropriations. In a Wednesday memo to NOAA contractors, Acting NOAA Director Rafael Rivera said the agency authorizes contracts and purchase orders to continue provided that they are not impacted by the funding lapse. According to NOAA, service and supply contracts may continue if they have already been funded and do not require active administration by government employees or access to government facilities. NOAA Urges Vendors to Consult With Contracting Officers Government personnel may not

Department of Veterans Affairs logo. VA released a strategy to expand the use of artificial intelligence.
VA Publishes AI Adoption Strategy to Enhance Veteran Services

The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a strategy to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence, aiming to streamline workflows, improve healthcare delivery, accelerate benefits processing and strengthen veterans’ trust in the agency. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit will bring together government and industry leaders on Dec. 4 to explore innovations in federal healthcare technology, warfighter health and citizen services. Register now to connect with top decision-makers and shape the future of public health. Modernizing Service Delivery VA described artificial intelligence as a transformational capability that can reduce administrative burdens and give staff more time to focus on