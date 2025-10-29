US-Mexico border. The US Army and NORTHCOM integrated the Maven Smart System and Army Vantage to enhance border security.
The US Army and Northern Command integrated the Maven Smart System and Army Vantage to enhance border security and data sharing.
Photo by Danicha/Adobe Stock
Army, NORTHCOM Link Palantir AI Systems to Strengthen Border Security

3 mins read

The U.S. Army and Northern Command have integrated their respective AI systems, namely Army Vantage and Maven Smart System, to enhance coordination and data sharing in support of border security operations, Breaking Defense reported. Both systems run on AI software from Palantir but serve distinct missions.

NORTHCOM’s Maven Smart System, an evolution of Project Maven, provides joint commanders with access to multi-domain data sources, including law enforcement and homeland security information. Army Vantage, also known as the Army Data Platform, focuses on military readiness, aggregating real-time data on personnel, equipment, training and logistics.

By linking the two systems, the Army and NORTHCOM now share a more seamless operating environment, allowing authorized users to move between platforms with a unified identity and access framework, said Army Chief Data and Analytics Officer David Markowitz. The integration creates a single operational picture that supports faster, data-driven decision-making for border and homeland defense missions.

What Challenges Does Integration Bring for Identity Management?

The action, however, introduces challenges around identity management. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey is working with Army Cyber Command and the Network Enterprise Technology Command to establish a data operations center to address the issues.

The center will centralize oversight of data transport, identity management and other network-wide services, Markowitz said. He added that NETCOM will function as a “call center” ensuring data flows smoothly while enabling divisions and corps to focus on operations.

In line with the effort, NETCOM has deployed additional technical support soldiers to the 4th Infantry Division, the testbed for the Next Generation Command & Control network, to learn about the tools the 4th ID is using. The initiative aligns with Next-Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, which aims to create a unified, data-centric architecture that enhances communication and decision-making across all command levels.

