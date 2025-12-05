US Army logo. The Army is transitioning PEO C3N into capability-focused CPE C3N to accelerate C2 technology acquisitions.
Army Reorganizes PEO C3N to Accelerate Next-Gen C2 Modernization

The U.S. Army is restructuring its Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications and Network to better deliver capabilities for its Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, initiative. The ongoing transition will shift PEO C3N into a new organization called Capability Program Executive Command, Control, Communications and Network—dubbed CPE C3N—the service said Thursday.

This effort supports Department of War and Army acquisition reform objectives aimed at accelerating delivery of commercial technology and ensuring warfighters receive iterative upgrades to C2 systems.

How Is CPE C3N Structuring Around NGC2?

The Army said stakeholders will see the most significant changes at the project manager level. Newly established or redefined offices include:

  • PM C2 Applications — delivers C2 applications and supports third-party integration
  • PM C2 Data/AI — provides converged data platforms enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning in degraded tactical environments 
  • PM C2 Infrastructure — delivers secure compute and storage at the tactical edge and in the cloud
  • PM C2 Transport — focused on capability-based transport technologies that could enable a transport agnostic network system for the entire Army and support fielding of transport capabilities for Army priority units.
  • PM Integrated Enterprise Network — responsible for enterprise communications modernization
  • C2 Trail Boss — leads integration of C2 and Transformation in Contact elements
  • Product Lead C2 Enablers — delivers interoperability enablers, supporting International Information Technologies Systems, Common Hardware Systems, and Enterprise – Identity, Credential and Access Management, among other programs.

Brig. Gen. Jack Taylor will serve as capability program executive for C3N, retaining his role as head of the organization. Roni Ewing serves as acting deputy.

Additional headquarters roles are being added to strengthen integration, portfolio management, and cyber and data functions.

Taylor said the transformation will help “equip Soldiers with the newest technologies that will win in the future fight.”

How Does CPE C3N Establishment Affect Industry Engagement?

The reorganization is part of a broader shift toward continuous competition and onboarding of nontraditional vendors. CPE C3N is incorporating commercial acquisition pathways such as commercial solutions offerings and self-organized vendor teams within NGC2 development.

Industry partners will receive program updates at the Army Technical Exchange Meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

