The Department of Transportation has awarded Peraton a contract to oversee the development and deployment of a new air traffic control system.
DOT Names Peraton Prime Integrator for Air Traffic Control System

The Department of Transportation has awarded Peraton a contract to oversee the development and deployment of a new air traffic control system to improve safety and support the future growth of the National Airspace System.

DOT said Thursday Peraton will work with the department and the Federal Aviation Administration to launch the new system by the end of 2028.

“We are thrilled to be working with Peraton because they share President Trump’s drive to modernize our skies safely at record speed,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

When Did DOT Start Accepting Proposals for the Air Traffic Control Prime Integrator Contract?

In August, Duffy announced that the FAA had started seeking proposals for the prime integrator contract.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill gave us a strong $12.5 billion down payment to start this modernization effort. But to finish the job—and deliver the safer, more efficient system travelers deserve—we’re going to need another $20 billion. This is a long-term investment in the future of air travel, and we’re committed to getting it right,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

What Are the Terms of the DOT Air Traffic Control Prime Integrator Contract?

Under the contract, Peraton will oversee the modernization effort and support the FAA as new technologies and capabilities are deployed across the NAS.

The company will replace telecommunications networks, software and hardware, radar and other core infrastructure. According to DOT, initial priorities include establishing a new digital command center and converting the system’s remaining copper infrastructure to modern fiber.

The contract will include incentives for good performance and penalties for unnecessary delays.

