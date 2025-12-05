HHS Launches Artificial Intelligence Strategy

The Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled a strategy that aims to advance the use of artificial intelligence to improve healthcare delivery, public health, human services, biomedical research and agency operations.

Sign up for the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, to explore the latest in healthcare technology, citizen user experience and innovative solutions transforming federal healthcare.

HHS said Thursday the AI Strategy delivers on the White House’s AI Action Plan, related executive orders and Office of Management and Budget guidance.

“AI is a tool to catalyze progress,” said Clark Minor, acting chief AI officer at HHS. “This Strategy is about harnessing AI to empower our workforce and drive innovation across the Department.”

What Are the 5 Pillars of the HHS AI Strategy?

The department’s AI Strategy has five pillars: ensure governance and risk management for public trust; design infrastructure and platforms for user needs; promote workforce development and burden reduction for efficiency; foster health research and reproducibility through gold standard science; and enable care and public health delivery modernization for better outcomes.

Each pillar comes with a vision, strategic goals, metric examples and ongoing activities.

To advance the first pillar, HHS recommends establishing standardized minimum risk practices for high-impact AI and developing and maintaining an inventory of AI use cases.

According to the document, the strategy will advance the development of a OneHHS AI-integrated Commons that provides computing power, shared data resources, testbed environments and models to divisions to enable rapid AI innovation.