Army Launches Project ARIA to Accelerate AI Adoption

The Army has launched Project ARIA, or Army Rapid Implementation of Artificial Intelligence, to harness AI capabilities as part of efforts to modernize military operations, improve decision-making and reduce administrative workloads for soldiers.

The Army’s launch of Project ARIA highlights the growing role of AI in modern military operations and decision-making. Join government and industry officials at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit as they discuss emerging AI strategies and technologies. Save your seat now to join the conversation on the future of AI in defense and government.

What Is Project ARIA?

The service said Thursday Project ARIA is an initiative that seeks to advance collaboration with technology companies to speed up the development and delivery of AI tools to warfighters within months.

Deputy Under Secretary of the Army David Fitzgerald said the program is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven platforms across the service.

“Project ARIA is about delivering real capabilities, not endless development cycles,” Fitzgerald noted. “This initiative is designed for speed and agility, ensuring we get cutting-edge technology into the hands of our Soldiers as quickly as possible.”

Army officials said the project followed an AI tabletop exercise hosted by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll in September 2025, where Army leaders and AI specialists collaborated on potential solutions to operational challenges.

What Are the 3 Development Teams of Project ARIA?

Project ARIA includes three development teams focused on building AI tools for key Army mission areas: Team Gray, Team Black and Team Yellowstone.

Team Gray is developing agentic AI tools to automate the service’s planning, programming, budgeting and execution process to enable leaders to accelerate the decision-making process while allowing soldiers to focus on core missions.

Team Black is creating a “model armory” that provides AI models for operational use from centralized data centers to the tactical edge, including capabilities designed to operate in denied environments.

Team Yellowstone is applying AI to supply chain management, beginning at Anniston Army Depot in Alabama, where predictive tools will help predict maintenance requirements and ensure parts availability to reduce equipment downtime.

“Through Project ARIA, we are building the Army of tomorrow, today,” said Fitzgerald. “By working with the nation’s top minds in artificial intelligence, we are rapidly developing and deploying smart tools that empower our Soldiers, streamline our operations, and ensure our readiness for any challenge.”

How Does Project ARIA Fit Into the Army’s Broader AI Efforts?

Project ARIA aligns with several Army initiatives to expand the use of AI capabilities across the force. The service recently launched the Army Enterprise Large Language Model Workspace, a generative AI platform hosted in cArmy Cloud that provides secure access to LLMs and other AI tools for authorized users.

Army leaders are also exploring AI applications for command and control at the tactical edge through the Next Generation Command and Control initiative. In addition, the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command has introduced NETCOM Edge, a data science platform designed to support the development of AI and machine learning tools for network operations and cybersecurity.