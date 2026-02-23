Satellites in orbit. The Army will transfer the WSOM satellite communications system to the U.S. Space Force
The Army will transition the WSOM satellite communications system to the U.S. Space Force in fiscal 2026 as part of the Department of War's effort to consolidate satellite functions under one service branch.
Photo: Munawar / Adobe Stock
Space Force to Assume Control of Army’s Wideband Satcom Operational Management System

The U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center will transition ownership, operation and maintenance of the Wideband Satellite Communications Operational Management System, or WSOM, to the U.S. Space Force in fiscal year 2026.

CECOM SEC has been working with the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Command and Control, Program Manager Integrated Enterprise Network, Product Manager Wideband Enterprise Satellite System, Space Systems Command and Space Operations Command for over a year to plan the transition, the Army said Thursday.

Why Is the Space Force Taking Over WSOM?

The transition complies with the 2020 directive issued by David Norquist, who served as the 34th deputy secretary of war from 2019 through 2021, to consolidate satellite planning, payload control, and related modernization and software sustainment activities under the Space Force.

The Space Force has already assumed responsibilities for the Wideband Global Satcom and the Defense Satellite Communications System from the Army in 2022 and the Joint Tactical Ground Station missile warning system mission in 2023.

What Is Next for CECOM SEC?

CECOM SEC, which has been involved in military satellite operations since 1983, will continue to provide software support for other satcom initiatives across the Department of War.

The Army said the center will support the 52 Modernization program, which upgrades and extends the service life of Earth terminals.

CECOM SEC will also work on the Modernization of Enterprise Terminals program to replace up to 80 aging strategic satcom terminals globally. 

