Army Issues UAS Spectrum Access Rules

The U.S. Army has issued a service-wide directive establishing procedures for electromagnetic spectrum access to support Army unmanned aircraft system operations. The All Army Activities 099/2025 outlines policy implementation in alignment with Department of Defense and Army regulations governing radio frequency authorization and electromagnetic environmental effects.

What Does ALARACT 099/2025 Cover?

The ALARACT message guides planning, coordinating and managing spectrum access required for the operation of Army UAS. It emphasizes the need for compliance with all applicable DOD and Army policies related to spectrum management and electromagnetic compatibility to ensure safe and effective use of UAS in operational, training and test environments.

Discover the latest business opportunities in electromagnetic spectrum research at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29!

The message directs Army commands, field activities and program offices to follow existing frequency management procedures and obtain proper authorization before UAS operations that involve transmitting equipment. Units must coordinate spectrum use to prevent interference with other systems operating in the electromagnetic environment.

The message references existing regulatory documents that govern electromagnetic spectrum management. It also outlines the requirement for requests to include complete technical parameters for equipment operating in the spectrum.

Why Was the Guidance Released?

The directive supports the Army’s ongoing efforts to ensure UAS operations are compliant with U.S. and host-nation frequency regulations. This is to prevent unauthorized use of frequencies and ensure UAS operations remain within approved technical parameters.

While the ALARACT itself does not mention autonomy or procurement policy, it comes as DOD advances a broader initiative to expand U.S. drone production and operational capability. In July, Defense Secretary and 2025 Wash100 Award winner Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum rescinding earlier Pentagon policies that had restricted drone procurement and deployment.

That directive, tied to a June executive order from President Donald Trump, directed the military to equip combat units with low-cost, American-built drones and streamline acquisition to reduce bureaucratic delays. Hegseth’s memo also encouraged direct coordination between manufacturers and operational units to accelerate the fielding and integration of small unmanned systems.

Hegseth’s order aims to strengthen U.S. leadership in UAS and expand the domestic drone manufacturing base through a clear “Buy American” focus.