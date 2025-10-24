U.S. Army logo. A new document from the U.S. Army details the service's requirements for its next self-propelled howitzers.
A new document from the U.S. Army details the service's requirements for its next self-propelled howitzers.
Image by Military_Material/Pixabay
/

Army Document Details Requirements for Self-Propelled Howitzer Acquisition

2 mins read

The U.S. Army intends to make domestic production a requirement under a planned competition for the development of its next self-propelled howitzer, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

What Are the Howitzer Acquisition Requirements?

The requirement for domestic production, which applies to the howitzer itself as well as a resupply vehicle, is one of the provisions articulated in a document dated Oct. 20 that provides fresh details about the upcoming Army contracting opportunity.

Be the first to learn about new business opportunities with DOD at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29!

According to the document, a copy of which had been obtained by Breaking Defense, the other requirements include the ability of the howitzer to fire U.S. ammunition and be as heavily armored as the existing M109A7 while being more mobile and transportable. In particular, the future howitzer must be capable of moving on, or offroad, and must be transportable by air, sea, rail or road. The weapon must also demonstrate reliability and maintainability that reduces logistical burdens and sustains combat operations.

In terms of effectiveness, the howitzer must be capable of achieving precision fires up to 70 km, massed lethal effects at a maximum of 58 km and have a minimum range of 4 km.

Resumption of Howitzer Acquisition Effort

The latest document supports a request for information released in September by the Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems. The issuance of the RFI had been the latest development in an acquisition effort for a self-propelled howitzer which was announced earlier in the year, but was apparently put on pause in May. Though the October document specifies the domestic production requirement, the RFI had only asked interested vendors to describe their onshore production abilities.

Known interested vendors include Rheinmetall, Hanwha, Elbit America and a team comprising Leonardo DRS and KNDS. BAE Systems and General Dynamics are also potential players.

Related Articles

US Army logo. The Army updates rules for UAS electromagnetic spectrum access.
Army Issues UAS Spectrum Access Rules

The U.S. Army has issued a service-wide directive establishing procedures for electromagnetic spectrum access to support Army unmanned aircraft system operations. The All Army Activities 099/2025 outlines policy implementation in alignment with Department of Defense and Army regulations governing radio frequency authorization and electromagnetic environmental effects. What Does ALARACT 099/2025 Cover? The ALARACT message guides planning, coordinating and managing spectrum access required for the operation of Army UAS. It emphasizes the need for compliance with all applicable DOD and Army policies related to spectrum management and electromagnetic compatibility to ensure safe and effective use of UAS in operational, training and

Gen. Eric Smith. USMC Force Design Update 2025 prioritizes logistics in its modernization effort.
Marine Corps’ Force Design Update Focuses on Modernization to Maintain Combat Readiness

Gen. Eric Smith, U.S. Marine Corps commandant, has released the service’s 2025 Force Design Update geared to advance major USMC modernization efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain its combat edge. Logistics Modernization Thrust Accelerating logistics modernization is one of the update’s focus areas, including the development of a data-driven advanced logistics analytics platform that fuses operations, intelligence and sustainment information. This should deliver faster, more precise logistics in degraded environments. Discover the latest business opportunities in logistics research and development at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The update also discusses a

Chris Wright. The DOE secretary proposes FERC rules to speed interconnection and streamline preliminary hydropower permits.
Energy Secretary Proposes Rules to Accelerate Interconnection, Hydropower Permits

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has proposed rules aimed at introducing reforms at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to help speed up the interconnection of large loads and streamline preliminary hydroelectric power permits. The Department of Energy said Friday the initiatives are part of broader efforts to drive U.S. leadership in AI innovation, revitalize domestic manufacturing and ensure access to reliable energy infrastructure. Accelerating Interconnection for Data Centers Wright has directed FERC to initiate rulemaking procedures aimed at expediting the interconnection process for large energy consumers, including AI data centers. The proposed rule would allow customers to file joint,