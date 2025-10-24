Energy Secretary Chris Wright has proposed rules aimed at introducing reforms at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to help speed up the interconnection of large loads and streamline preliminary hydroelectric power permits.

The Department of Energy said Friday the initiatives are part of broader efforts to drive U.S. leadership in AI innovation, revitalize domestic manufacturing and ensure access to reliable energy infrastructure.

Accelerating Interconnection for Data Centers

Wright has directed FERC to initiate rulemaking procedures aimed at expediting the interconnection process for large energy consumers, including AI data centers.

The proposed rule would allow customers to file joint, co-located load and generation interconnection requests, significantly reducing grid upgrade costs and study times.

“My proposal today sets forth a series of principles that are intended to ensure efficient, timely, and non-discriminatory load interconnections. It is my hope that you and the commission’s dedicated staff will build upon these principles and work expeditiously to initiate a rulemaking proceeding and ultimately issue a final rule,” Wright wrote in his letter to FERC.

The DOE secretary said he expects FERC to take final action no later than April 30.

Streamlining Hydroelectric Power Permits

In a separate move, Wright directed FERC to propose a rule clarifying that third parties do not have veto rights over the issuance of preliminary permits for hydroelectric power.

This clarification aims to eliminate unnecessary burdens for such permits.

“As the president explained, the United States is experiencing an unprecedented surge in electricity demand and [its] ability to remain at the forefront of technological innovation depends on a reliable supply of energy from non-intermittent dispatchable generation sources,” he wrote in a separate letter to FERC.

Wright said he looks forward to the commission’s final action no later than Dec. 18.