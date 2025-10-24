Chris Wright. The DOE secretary proposes FERC rules to speed interconnection and streamline preliminary hydropower permits.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright has proposed rules aimed at introducing reforms at FERC to accelerate interconnection of large energy loads and streamline preliminary hydroelectric power permits.
Chris Wright/Department of Energy
/

Energy Secretary Proposes Rules to Accelerate Interconnection, Hydropower Permits

2 mins read

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has proposed rules aimed at introducing reforms at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, to help speed up the interconnection of large loads and streamline preliminary hydroelectric power permits.

The Department of Energy said Friday the initiatives are part of broader efforts to drive U.S. leadership in AI innovation, revitalize domestic manufacturing and ensure access to reliable energy infrastructure.

Accelerating Interconnection for Data Centers

Wright has directed FERC to initiate rulemaking procedures aimed at expediting the interconnection process for large energy consumers, including AI data centers.

The proposed rule would allow customers to file joint, co-located load and generation interconnection requests, significantly reducing grid upgrade costs and study times.

“My proposal today sets forth a series of principles that are intended to ensure efficient, timely, and non-discriminatory load interconnections. It is my hope that you and the commission’s dedicated staff will build upon these principles and work expeditiously to initiate a rulemaking proceeding and ultimately issue a final rule,” Wright wrote in his letter to FERC.

The DOE secretary said he expects FERC to take final action no later than April 30.

Streamlining Hydroelectric Power Permits

In a separate move, Wright directed FERC to propose a rule clarifying that third parties do not have veto rights over the issuance of preliminary permits for hydroelectric power.

This clarification aims to eliminate unnecessary burdens for such permits.

“As the president explained, the United States is experiencing an unprecedented surge in electricity demand and [its] ability to remain at the forefront of technological innovation depends on a reliable supply of energy from non-intermittent dispatchable generation sources,” he wrote in a separate letter to FERC.

Wright said he looks forward to the commission’s final action no later than Dec. 18.

Related Articles

U.S. Army logo. A new document from the U.S. Army details the service's requirements for its next self-propelled howitzers.
Army Document Details Requirements for Self-Propelled Howitzer Acquisition

The U.S. Army intends to make domestic production a requirement under a planned competition for the development of its next self-propelled howitzer, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. What Are the Howitzer Acquisition Requirements? The requirement for domestic production, which applies to the howitzer itself as well as a resupply vehicle, is one of the provisions articulated in a document dated Oct. 20 that provides fresh details about the upcoming Army contracting opportunity. Be the first to learn about new business opportunities with DOD at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! According to the document, a copy

US Army logo. The Army updates rules for UAS electromagnetic spectrum access.
Army Issues UAS Spectrum Access Rules

The U.S. Army has issued a service-wide directive establishing procedures for electromagnetic spectrum access to support Army unmanned aircraft system operations. The All Army Activities 099/2025 outlines policy implementation in alignment with Department of Defense and Army regulations governing radio frequency authorization and electromagnetic environmental effects. What Does ALARACT 099/2025 Cover? The ALARACT message guides planning, coordinating and managing spectrum access required for the operation of Army UAS. It emphasizes the need for compliance with all applicable DOD and Army policies related to spectrum management and electromagnetic compatibility to ensure safe and effective use of UAS in operational, training and

Gen. Eric Smith. USMC Force Design Update 2025 prioritizes logistics in its modernization effort.
Marine Corps’ Force Design Update Focuses on Modernization to Maintain Combat Readiness

Gen. Eric Smith, U.S. Marine Corps commandant, has released the service’s 2025 Force Design Update geared to advance major USMC modernization efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain its combat edge. Logistics Modernization Thrust Accelerating logistics modernization is one of the update’s focus areas, including the development of a data-driven advanced logistics analytics platform that fuses operations, intelligence and sustainment information. This should deliver faster, more precise logistics in degraded environments. Discover the latest business opportunities in logistics research and development at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The update also discusses a