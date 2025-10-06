U.S. Army logo. The Department of the Army formed the Army Transformation and Training Command through a AFC-TRADOC merger.
The Department of the Army has combined U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command to form Army Transformation and Training Command.
Logo/army.mil
/

Army Futures Command, TRADOC Merge to Form T2COM

2 mins read

The Department of the Army has combined U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, to form Army Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM.

Army Transformation & Training Command’s Mission & Functions

According to a notice published Thursday on the Army Publishing Directorate’s website, the military branch expects T2COM to enable the synchronization and integration of force development, force generation and force design responsibilities under a singular Army command.

T2COM will be responsible for synchronizing recruitment efforts. The command will educate, train and strengthen the profession of arms and advance Army modernization initiatives. It will also leverage HDDA budget forums to advocate for priorities related to training and transformation and ensure alignment with warfighter requirements.

Under the management of the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, T2COM will develop priorities and maintain oversight of science and technology.

Army Combined Arms Command as T2COM’s Major Subordinate Command

DVIDS reported that the Army Combined Arms Center has been redesignated as Army Combined Arms Command, or CAC, which will serve as a major subordinate element of T2COM.

The move seeks to strengthen the service branch’s ability to rapidly modernize and adapt. The change also highlights CAC’s expanded role in enterprisewide command and control of Army doctrine, education, training and leader development.

CAC will also accelerate the delivery of high-quality education and training to soldiers.

In addition to CAC, the U.S. Army Futures and Concepts Center has been redesignated as Army Futures and Concepts Command, or FCC.

FCC and Army Recruiting Command will also serve as T2COM’s major subordinate commands.

Related Articles

Mark Ditlevson, acting ASW-HDHA. Ditlevson was nominated to replace Melissa Griffin Dalton
Trump Nominates Mark Ditlevson as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense, Hemispheric Affairs

President Donald Trump has nominated Mark Ditlevson as the next assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and hemispheric affairs. According to Congress records, the nomination was received by the Senate on Oct. 2 and has since been referred to the Committee on Armed Services. If confirmed, Ditlevson will succeed Melissa Griffin Dalton, who served in the position under President Joe Biden.  Learn more about the global threats the U.S. is currently facing and key developments in homeland security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The in-person event will feature panel discussions between government

White House logo. New report details the potential enormous economic impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, if it continues.
White House CEA Issues Report on Government Shutdown’s Economic Impacts

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers has released a report warning that the U.S. could lose as much as $15 billion in gross domestic product for each week the government is shut down. A monthlong government shutdown could result in 43,000 additional unemployed individuals in the U.S., according to the CEA analysis published Wednesday. Government Shutdown’s Disruption to Federal Workforce The report noted that more than 1.9 million federal civilian employees could be subject to furloughs or required to continue working without pay during a government shutdown. According to the analysis, federal contractors are not eligible for backpay once

US Navy logo. Navy Secretary John Phelan appointed Under Secretary Hung Cao to lead an effort to enhance warrior ethos.
Navy Launches Initiative to Strengthen Warrior Ethos

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has established a new cross-departmental portfolio aimed at reinforcing a warrior ethos and improving the quality of service across the Navy and Marine Corps. The initiative will be led by Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, whose mandate ties service member readiness, family well-being and institutional accountability directly to the fleet’s operational effectiveness. Unified Focus on People and Performance The portfolio consolidates major functions affecting sailors and Marines — from personnel policies and housing to audit oversight and digital infrastructure — under a single leadership framework. According to Phelan, the move is designed