The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is soliciting proposals for two major contracting opportunities aimed at advancing scalable health innovations and building more resilient health systems. Through its Scalable Solutions Office and Resilient Systems Office market opportunities, the agency is inviting submissions to tackle pressing health challenges with novel approaches.

Broad Agency Approach Targets High-Impact Innovation

The SSO and RSO innovation solutions offerings, or ISOs, function as open, rolling solicitations under ARPA-H’s broad agency announcement framework. Both aim to identify and support transformative ideas that can reshape the health landscape through scale and resilience.

The SSO focuses on technologies, platforms and systems that can be rapidly deployed to deliver widespread health impact, overcoming barriers to manufacturing, distribution and regulatory pathways. The RSO emphasizes innovations that strengthen the nation’s ability to prepare for, withstand, and recover from major health threats.

Eligibility, Requirements and Evaluation

ARPA-H welcomes submissions from private companies, academic institutions, non-profits and other entities. Proposals are evaluated on scientific and technical merit, relevance to ARPA-H objectives and potential for high-impact outcomes. Offerors are encouraged to describe clearly how their approach addresses critical gaps and to articulate the transformative potential of their work.

Both opportunities involve a mandatory two-step submission process:

Solution summaries are accepted on a rolling basis, allowing offerors to receive early feedback. Full proposals may only be submitted after receiving written feedback on the solution summary. Proposals submitted without prior feedback will not be reviewed.

Submission Deadlines and Potential Funding

Solution summaries may be submitted at any time, but full proposals must be received by March 5, 2029. ARPA-H anticipates multiple awards under each ISO. Actual award numbers and values will depend on the quality of submissions and available funding.

Recent Amendments Clarify Procedures

The third amendment to both the SSO and RSO ISOs provides updated contact information, revises certain submission instructions and refines administrative language. These adjustments aim to streamline the process and ensure offerors follow the latest guidance. ARPA-H advises organizations to review the amended documents in full before submission.