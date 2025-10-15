ARPA-H logo. ARPA-H is soliciting proposals to advance scalable health innovations and build more resilient health systems.
ARPA-H is soliciting proposals to advance scalable health innovations and build more resilient health systems.
Photo by Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/istockphoto
///

ARPA-H Seeks High-Impact Health Innovations Under 2 Market Opportunities

3 mins read

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health is soliciting proposals for two major contracting opportunities aimed at advancing scalable health innovations and building more resilient health systems. Through its Scalable Solutions Office and Resilient Systems Office market opportunities, the agency is inviting submissions to tackle pressing health challenges with novel approaches.

ARPA-H Seeks High-Impact Health Innovations Under 2 Market Opportunities

As ARPA-H advances its mission to drive scalable innovation and build resilient health systems, Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit will convene federal leaders, industry experts and innovators on Dec. 4 to examine how emerging technologies and strategic partnerships are shaping the future of U.S. healthcare. Register now to engage with key decision-makers in the healthcare sector at this premier year-end event.

Broad Agency Approach Targets High-Impact Innovation

The SSO and RSO innovation solutions offerings, or ISOs, function as open, rolling solicitations under ARPA-H’s broad agency announcement framework. Both aim to identify and support transformative ideas that can reshape the health landscape through scale and resilience.

The SSO focuses on technologies, platforms and systems that can be rapidly deployed to deliver widespread health impact, overcoming barriers to manufacturing, distribution and regulatory pathways. The RSO emphasizes innovations that strengthen the nation’s ability to prepare for, withstand, and recover from major health threats.

Eligibility, Requirements and Evaluation

ARPA-H welcomes submissions from private companies, academic institutions, non-profits and other entities. Proposals are evaluated on scientific and technical merit, relevance to ARPA-H objectives and potential for high-impact outcomes. Offerors are encouraged to describe clearly how their approach addresses critical gaps and to articulate the transformative potential of their work.

Both opportunities involve a mandatory two-step submission process:

  1. Solution summaries are accepted on a rolling basis, allowing offerors to receive early feedback.
  2. Full proposals may only be submitted after receiving written feedback on the solution summary. Proposals submitted without prior feedback will not be reviewed.

Submission Deadlines and Potential Funding

Solution summaries may be submitted at any time, but full proposals must be received by March 5, 2029. ARPA-H anticipates multiple awards under each ISO. Actual award numbers and values will depend on the quality of submissions and available funding.

Recent Amendments Clarify Procedures

The third amendment to both the SSO and RSO ISOs provides updated contact information, revises certain submission instructions and refines administrative language. These adjustments aim to streamline the process and ensure offerors follow the latest guidance. ARPA-H advises organizations to review the amended documents in full before submission.

Related Articles

Kirsten Davies. The cybersecurity leader’s nomination for the DOD CIO role has advanced in the Senate.
Kirsten Davies’ Nomination for DOD CIO Advances in Senate

The Senate Armed Services Committee has advanced the nomination of Kirsten Davies, a cybersecurity and technology leader, to serve as the Department of Defense’s chief information officer. According to a congressional notice, the Senate panel on Thursday placed her nomination on the Senate executive calendar for consideration by the upper chamber. President Trump nominated Davies for the position in May. Katie Arrington, former South Carolina state lawmaker and a previous Wash100 awardee, currently performs the duties of the DOD CIO. Who Is Kirsten Davies? According to her LinkedIn profile, Davies served as chief information security officer, or CISO, at Unilever.

Daniel Driscoll. The Army secretary announces a “Silicon Valley” approach to accelerate weapons delivery to soldiers.
Daniel Driscoll Pushes ‘Silicon Valley’ Approach to Army Acquisition

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said the military branch plans to adopt a “Silicon Valley” model to speed up the delivery of new weapons systems and technologies to soldiers as part of an upcoming “organizational acquisition reform,” Breaking Defense reported Monday. “After seeing the power of combining venture capital money and mentorship with startup culture, I can say unequivocally that the Silicon Valley approach is absolutely ideal for the Army,” Driscoll said in his prepared remarks at the AUSA 2025 conference Monday. “It will identify promising startups, quickly fund them and get minimally viable products to soldiers in weeks,” he added.

Palantir logo. ICE awarded Palantir a contract for services supporting ImmigrationOS.
Palantir Lands ICE Contract for ImmigrationOS Support

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement—particularly its Office of Acquisition Management and the Information Technology Division—has awarded Palantir Technologies a $29.9 million task order to continue providing support for the Immigration Lifecycle Operating System, or ImmigrationOS. Register for Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 and learn about the homeland security programs that safeguard national ports and border checkpoints. ICM ImmigrationOS Continued Support Contract Details According to the award notice published on SAM.gov Friday, the contract provides for the renewal of software licenses, operations and maintenance, or O&M, services and adaptive maintenance support for ImmigrationOS, an