C5MI Partners With DLA to Deploy Warehouse Management System

C5MI carried out a large-scale warehouse management system, or WMS, implementation for the Defense Logistics Agency at the Defense Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, a.k.a. DDSP, the largest distribution processing facility in the Department of War.

The company said Tuesday that the deployment marks a milestone in DLA modernization efforts, enabling the agency’s premier distribution center to manage elevated demands, seasonal volumes, and critical timing requirements without risk to outbound performance or throughput.

How Did C5MI Implement SAP WMS at DLA’s DDSP Facility?

The Jacksonville, Florida- based company shared that their highly coordinated execution approach maintained stability during this high‐visibility transition with a scalable support structure, deploying up to 75 specialists during peak activity. Providing stabilization improved visibility and streamlined validations while refined exception‐handling practices supported a consistent operating rhythm following rollout, reinforcing reliability across the DDSP site. As the system normalized, the team established a predictable cadence for long‐term operational advancement.

“[WMS roll-out at] DDSP was the result of years of disciplined preparation and brought understandable anxiety, but success came from strong partnerships, clear communication, and a team unwilling to let assumptions shape the outcome. This approach remains vital as WMS moves toward full operational capability,.” stated Josh Haas, DLA WMS portfolio manager.

Chief Operating Officer Derek Dyer shared the sentiment, stating that the partnership between contractor team C5MI and Accenture Federal Services and government stakeholders from DLA J6 and Distribution Services drove successful WMS deployment.

C5MI—A Rising Contractor in Supply Chain Modernization

C5MI, founded in 2017, is an AI-driven digital transformation provider, specializing in warehouse and supply chain modernization. The company has a record of completed deployments at 125 sites across 12 countries.

The WMS-focused company has worked with DLA before to facilitate the migration to the SAP S/4HANA enterprise resource planning software to advance the Department of War’s digital transformation efforts.