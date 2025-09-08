CBP seal. CBP issued a draft solicitation for Traveler Processing & Vetting Software 2.0.



CBP Issues Draft Solicitation for Traveler Processing & Vetting Software 2.0

The Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency has issued a draft solicitation to seek industry feedback for a blanket purchase agreement supporting the Traveler Processing and Vetting Software, or TPVS, 2.0.

Traveler Processing and Vetting Software 2.0 Contract Scope

According to the presolicitation notice published on SAM.gov Thursday, the TPVS 2.0 contract, under the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Program, will cover comprehensive lifecycle services for various CBP initiatives. Through BPA task orders, the agreement will include the Passenger Systems Program Directorate’s TPVS suite of software applications and specialized equipment. The task orders may incorporate hybrid contract types, including time-and-material and firm fixed price.

The actual solicitation is expected to be released around mid-October through the GSA’s eBuy procurement platform. CBP, particularly its IT Contracting Division, plans to award the contract during the first quarter of 2026, while the potential completion date is June 30.

In May, the CBP PSPD started seeking proposals for the TPVS 2.0 contract, which is estimated to be valued at over $100 million. The potential contractor will handle software application services, including technology, modernization and cloud migration.

