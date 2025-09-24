Gen. Chance Saltzman , chief of space operations of the U.S. Space Force and a Wash100 Award winner, emphasized the need for a new approach to delivering capabilities to maintain superiority in space during his keynote at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Sept. 23.

Progress in GPS Accuracy, Satellite Launch Speed

Saltzman highlighted recent gains in GPS performance, including a 40 percent boost in global accuracy through tactical upgrades and operational testing. He also cited a reduction in satellite launch timelines from nearly two years to three months.

SDA Launched Tranche One

Saltzman noted that the Space Development Agency’s launch of the first Tranche One satellites will enhance missile warning, tactical communications and optical cross-links. The proliferated system, with over 150 satellites, will strengthen national defense.

Speed Over Perfection

Saltzman also emphasized that while high-quality space systems are essential, waiting for perfection before deployment hampers progress. He urged the service and industry to abandon outdated approaches that delay critical equipment development.

“Effective systems don’t require perfection to be combat credible. We need to consider rapid entry into operations, manage the capability with a smart risk posture, and then focus on rapid and continuous improvement of the capability in operations,” he said.

Transition to Collaborative Approach

Saltzman outlined how the Space Force is changing its relationship with industry from transactional to collaborative to encourage mutual understanding of system requirements, threat environment and shared investments. The service uses the Front Door online portal to gather and evaluate innovative ideas from the commercial sector.