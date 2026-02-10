CIA Unveils Acquisition Framework

The CIA has launched an acquisition framework designed to accelerate collaboration with U.S. technology companies and rapidly bring new capabilities into operational use.

What Is the Scope of the CIA Acquisition Framework?

The CIA said Monday the new acquisition framework is designed to accelerate and streamline how the agency works with U.S. commercial partners by reducing internal process timelines and clarifying acquisition pathways.

The framework will enable the agency to leverage its existing authorities, centralized vendor vetting and IT authorization process to acquire capabilities, speed up onboarding of tech prototypes and meet urgent mission requirements through core systems modernization.

Who Is Leading the CIA’s Acquisition Reform Efforts?

Efstathia Fragogiannis is leading the agency’s acquisition reforms, a CIA official confirmed to Federal News Network.

Fragogiannis joined the agency in November as chief procurement executive and previously served as director of contracts and senior procurement executive at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, according to the report.

What Did CIA Leaders Say About the Acquisition Framework?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the agency is optimizing how it works with the private sector to meet evolving mission demands.

“CIA’s rapidly evolving mission demands a radical shift towards a culture of speed, agility, and innovation. By leveraging the best technological solutions available today, the CIA will be better equipped to meet the intelligence challenges of tomorrow,” added Ratcliffe, a previous Wash100 awardee.

In a post on X, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis said the agency is seeking partners with cutting-edge capabilities to support its most urgent mission needs.

“This framework will enable CIA to rapidly onboard breakthrough technology prototypes,” Ellis noted.