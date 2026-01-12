CISA Sunsets SolarWinds, Nine Other Emergency Directives

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has retired 10 emergency directives issued over a five-year period, signaling that the immediate risks the directives were designed to address have been mitigated.

Why Did CISA Retire the Emergency Directives?

CISA said Thursday that a review of all active emergency directives found them no longer necessary, noting that mandated actions have either been fully implemented or are now covered under Binding Operational Directive 22-01, which requires agencies to remediate flaws listed in CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.

Other directives were retired after changes in security practices and threat posture made the original requirements outdated.

“The closure of these ten Emergency Directives reflects CISA’s commitment to operational collaboration across the federal enterprise, said Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director at CISA. “Every day, CISA’s exceptional team works collaboratively with partners to eliminate persistent access, counter emerging threats, and deliver real-time mitigation guidance. Looking ahead, CISA continues to advance Secure by Design principles – prioritizing transparency, configurability, and interoperability - so every organization can better defend their diverse environments.”

Gottumukkala added that CISA will continue to issue emergency directives when conditions warrant “swift, decisive action,” particularly in response to nation-state cyber threats.

Which Emergency Directives Were Retired?

CISA confirmed the closure of the following emergency directives:

Legacy Infrastructure & System Threats

ED 19-01: DNS infrastructure tampering

ED 20-02: Windows vulnerabilities

ED 20-03: Windows DNS server vulnerability

ED 20-04: Netlogon elevation of privilege

ED 21-04: Windows Print Spooler service vulnerability

Major Supply Chain & Software Compromises

ED 21-01: SolarWinds Orion code compromise

ED 21-02: Microsoft Exchange on-premises vulnerabilities

ED 21-03: Pulse Connect Secure product vulnerabilities

ED 22-03: VMware vulnerabilities

ED 24-02: compromise of Microsoft corporate email accounts by Midnight Blizzard, a Russian state-sponsored cyber actor