Artificial intelligence. CISA and international partners release guidance for adopting AI in OT systems.
New guidance from CISA and international partners outlines risk-based principles for adopting AI in OT systems.
Photo: DIgilife / Adobe Stock
//

US, Allies Release Guidance on Securing AI-Integrated Operational Technology

2 mins read

Cybersecurity agencies in the United States and allied countries have issued new guidance for critical infrastructure operators deploying artificial intelligence in operational technology systems.

US, Allies Release Guidance on Securing AI-Integrated Operational Technology

New guidance on using AI in operational technology highlights both opportunity and risk across critical systems. The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 will bring together experts advancing secure, mission-ready AI for the federal enterprise. Reserve your seat to be part of this AI-focused conversation.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Wednesday that the joint document, titled “Principles for the Secure Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Operational Technology,” highlights the growing adoption of AI tools—such as machine learning, large language models and AI agents—to enhance performance, decision-making and efficiency in OT environments, particularly those that support public services. At the same time, the guidance warns that these technologies introduce new pathways for adversarial threats and stresses the need for risk-informed implementation.

How Should Critical Infrastructure Manage AI Security Risks in OT?

“AI holds tremendous promise for enhancing the performance and resilience of operational technology environments – but that promise must be matched with vigilance,” said Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director at CISA.

Describing OT systems as the “backbone of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” Gottumukkala noted that “integrating AI into these environments demands a thoughtful, risk-informed approach.”

What Security Principles Does the AI-OT Guidance Recommend?

The paper identifies four principles organizations should follow when integrating AI in OT environments:

• Understanding AI through training on risks, benefits and development practices
• Assessing AI use in OT based on operational needs and potential system and data impacts
• Establishing AI governance, including through testing and compliance measures
• Maintaining safety and security through operator oversight, transparency and incident response planning

Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said applying the principles will help ensure AI integration is carried out securely and responsibly.

Partners involved in developing the guidance include the National Security Agency’s Artificial Intelligence Security Center, the FBI, and cybersecurity authorities in Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Related Articles

The Capitol building. House lawmakers proposed a bipartisan bill to boost export control enforcement for U.S.-made AI chips.
Bipartisan House Bill Seeks to Strengthen AI Chip Export Control Enforcement

Reps. Tom Kean, R-N.J., and Julie Johnson, D-Texas, have introduced a bipartisan bill to strengthen the enforcement of U.S. export controls to prevent U.S.-made artificial intelligence chips and other sensitive technologies from being smuggled into China and other foreign adversaries. Explore cutting-edge use cases and be part of the conversation shaping the future of AI in government at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Book your spot today! Kean’s office said Wednesday cosponsors of the proposed Stop Stealing Our Chips Act include House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Ranking Member Raja

Col. Joshua Garrison. The head of the 960th Cyberspace Wing said the Air Force Reserve will stand up the 98th COS in January.
Col. Joshua Garrison on Air Force Reserve’s Offensive Cyber Operations Squadron

Col. Joshua Garrison, commander of the 960th Cyberspace Wing, 16th Air Force, said the Air Force Reserve will establish a new cyber operations squadron in January, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together leading military and industry cyber officials to address how government data has become a critical attack surface in modern conflict. As the Pentagon’s zero trust mandate approaches, the summit will serve as a crucial forum to assess U.S. readiness and forge stronger partnerships against escalating global cyber threats. Sign up now to join the conversation. What Will

Phebe Novakovic, chair of AIA's board of governors. Novakovic currently serves as the CEO of General Dynamics
AIA Names Board of Governors Chair for 2026, Unveils Executive Committee Members

The Aerospace Industries Association has appointed Phebe Novakovic, chair and CEO of General Dynamics and a nine-time Wash100 winner, as chair of its board of governors for 2026. Novakovic succeeds Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris Technologies and a three-time Wash100 winner. AIA said Wednesday that Kubasik has been chair of governors board since 2024 and will continue to guide the company as chair emeritus. In a statement, Eric Fanning, a 2018 Wash100 winner who was recently reelected as president and CEO of AIA, thanked Kubasik for his service and welcomed Novakovic as new board leader. “Phebe’s strategic leadership