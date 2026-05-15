Federal leaders reportedly weigh shorter deadlines for critical vulnerability remediation

AI-driven cyberthreats are accelerating pressure on patch timelines

Federal agencies face growing challenges in keeping pace with rapid fixes

Trump administration officials have discussed reducing the remediation window for vulnerabilities listed in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog to as little as three days, Federal News Network reported Thursday. CISA has already begun moving in that direction, with several recent KEV entries carrying three-day deadlines.

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Why Are Patch Timelines Shrinking?

The discussions intensified following reports surrounding Anthropic’s Claude Mythos preview, which raised concerns among federal cybersecurity leaders about how advanced AI systems could accelerate the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities. Rob Joyce, former National Security Agency cybersecurity director, said AI systems are now identifying software flaws “at industrial scale,” fundamentally changing the threat environment.

Can Federal Agencies Keep Up?

The tighter timelines could significantly pressure federal agencies already managing aging infrastructure, staffing shortages and large software inventories. Hemant Baidwan, former chief information security officer at the Department of Homeland Security, acknowledged the difficulty of such timelines but noted that traditional remediation cycles are no longer sustainable as adversaries increasingly automate cyber operations.

Still, some experts warned that compressing deadlines alone will not solve the broader patch management challenge. Tod Beardsley, former head of vulnerability response at CISA, said agencies historically performed better under slightly longer remediation windows because overly aggressive deadlines can overwhelm IT teams and reduce effective prioritization.

How Does AI Factor Into Broader Cybersecurity Efforts?

The debate comes as CISA expands broader software security efforts tied to AI and supply chain resilience. This week, the agency and G7 partners released new guidance outlining minimum Software Bill of Materials elements for AI systems to improve transparency and cybersecurity across AI software supply chains.