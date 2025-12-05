Madhu Gottumukkala, CISA's acting director. Gottumukkala said a new industry engagement platform will drive innovation.
Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the Industry Engagement Platform will enable industry to provide government with new technologies and tools against emerging threats.
Photo: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
CISA Debuts Industry Engagement Platform to Promote Public-Private Collaboration in Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has unveiled a new platform to facilitate conversations and collaboration between government and industry.

How Does CISA’s New Industry Engagement Platform Work?

Called the Industry Engagement Platform, or IEP, the initiative gives companies a way to communicate with agency subject matter experts and describe technologies and capabilities that can strengthen the nation’s cyber and critical infrastructure, CISA said Thursday.

“With the launch of this new platform, we’re opening the door wider to innovation—giving industry a direct line to share the tools and technologies that can help CISA stay ahead of evolving threats,” Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director of CISA, stated. “The private sector drives innovation and this collaboration is essential to our national resilience.”

The platform features customizable technology profiles to match participants with the appropriate CISA expert. Organizations may also upload capability overviews for CISA to reference in market research and in tracking emerging technologies.

The agency’s current areas of interest are:

  • IT and security controls
  • Communication
  • Data, analytics, storage and data management
  • Post-quantum cryptography and other merging technologies that can advance agency mission. 

