CISA Urges OpenEoX Adoption for EOS Device Tracking

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has recommended adopting OpenEoX, an international standard that defines how end-of-support product lifecycle information is shared across the hardware and software industries.

CISA said Friday that OpenEoX could help organizations better identify unsupported technologies that remain embedded in enterprise networks and critical infrastructure environments.

The guidance follows CISA’s recent issuance of Binding Operational Directive 26-02, which requires federal civilian agencies to inventory and replace end-of-support edge devices.

Why Is CISA Focused on End-of-Support Edge Devices?

CISA said the presence of unsupported edge hardware and software allows threat actors to exploit systems that no longer receive vendor updates. The agency warned that nation-state adversaries have increasingly used these devices to gain access, maintain persistence and compromise sensitive data.

What Is OpenEoX and How Does It Work?

OpenEoX is an OASIS OPEN international standard that provides a machine-readable JSON schema for exchanging product lifecycle information. It is designed to integrate with existing vulnerability management standards, including software bills of materials and the Common Security Advisory Framework.

What Benefits Does OpenEoX Provide?

CISA said OpenEoX allows technology producers to standardize and automate how they communicate end-of-support milestones, reducing manual processes and improving transparency for customers.

For organizations managing IT and operational technology environments, the standard enables faster identification of products approaching or past end-of-support, allowing risks to be addressed earlier.

CISA said broader adoption of OpenEoX will require coordinated action across the vulnerability management ecosystem and urged both producers and consumers to incorporate the standard into their processes.

For producers, CISA recommended publicly publishing OpenEoX documents for products without barriers, such as customer portals or paywalls, and integrating OpenEoX into vulnerability-scanning and asset-management tools to automate lifecycle tracking.

For consumers, the agency advised incorporating OpenEoX data into vulnerability management workflows to support proactive replacement of end-of-support devices, timely patching of vulnerabilities, and software and hardware updates. CISA also urged organizations to encourage suppliers and partners to adopt OpenEoX as part of broader efforts to reduce ecosystem risk.