Cybersecurity official Ryan Donaghy is moving to the Transportation Security Administration, as the Department of Homeland Security reassigns personnel to border control roles.
Senior Cyber Official Ryan Donaghy Moves to TSA as DHS Realigns Personnel for Border Control

A senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official, Ryan Donaghy, has been reassigned to the Transportation Security Administration. His transfer comes along with a broad personnel realignment across the Department of Homeland Security under which CISA operates, according to a NextGov FCW report Friday. 

Donaghy most recently served as acting executive assistant director for CISA’s Infrastructure Security Division and acting assistant director of the agency’s stakeholder engagement division. Both offices and other DHS units have recently undergone major workforce changes, NextGov FCW reported.

Far-Reaching DHS Reassignments

The recent personnel shifts followed DHS issuance of management-directed reassignments in early October requiring employees to accept new roles or be terminated. The reassignments were often to agencies tasked for immigration and border enforcement. Since the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, 176 DHS employees have been laid off, with most of them from CISA, according to a Cybersecurity Dive report.

Besides CISA, other agencies covered by the DHS directive include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard.

