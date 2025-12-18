Capitol building. The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass the $901 billion fiscal year 2026 NDAA.
The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass a $901 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026.
Photo: forcal35 / Pixabay
//

Senate OKs $901B FY 2026 Defense Authorization Bill

3 mins read

The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass a $900.6 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026.

The upper chamber’s vote came days after the House approved the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now headed to the White House for President Trump’s signature.

What Acquisition Reforms Are Proposed in FY 2026 NDAA?

In a statement published Wednesday, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the NDAA seeks to improve the Department of War’s acquisition process.

“The acquisition reforms will help speed the development and fielding of new systems and technology to our forces on the front lines. And it authorizes critical investments in technology and advanced weapons systems; strengthens our cyber capabilities and defenses; and bolsters innovative research and development efforts,” Reed noted.

Pentagon acquisition chief Michael Duffey will speak at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. The under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment will be the opening keynote speaker, followed by DOW Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael. Register now!

Breaking Defense reported that the defense policy bill would direct DOW to adopt a “portfolio acquisition executive model” for program management and streamline the process for new entrants and commercial firms seeking to do business with the Pentagon.

According to the report, the bill would eliminate compliance requirements for small firms and establish the Bridging Operational Objectives & Support for Transition, or BOOST, program within the Defense Innovation Unit to help companies with operationally viable platforms transition to the production phase.

SASC Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said the legislation includes the most sweeping changes to the Pentagon’s business practices in six decades.

“The bill sets us on a path to modernize our defense capabilities and augment our drone manufacturing, shipbuilding efforts, and the development of innovative low-cost weapons,” Wicker added.

What Are the Other Provisions of the FY26 Defense Policy Bill?

The defense policy measure would give service members a 3.8 percent pay raise; establish formal programs for uncrewed maritime systems; and authorize $26 billion for shipbuilding, $38 billion for aircraft, $25 billion for munitions and $4 billion for ground vehicles.

The legislation would extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, authorize full funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to strengthen alliances in Asia and boost activities related to the country’s security partnership with the U.K. and Australia.

While the NDAA outlines annual defense policy, it does not appropriate funds.

Senate OKs $901B FY 2026 Defense Authorization Bill

Related Articles

Douglas Matty. The Pentagon’s CDAO is leaving his post to focus on the Golden Dome for America missile defense project.
Douglas Matty Leaving CDAO Post to Focus on Golden Dome

Douglas Matty, the Department of War’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, is leaving his current role to focus on the Trump administration’s Golden Dome for America next-generation missile defense shield project, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. Gain exclusive insights from industry experts and explore innovative programs shaping national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Reserve your spot today for this must-attend event. Andrew Mapes, acting principal deputy CDAO, will serve as acting chief of the Pentagon’s AI office until DOW finds a permanent replacement to Matty. In April, Matty took on the CDAO role

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. Jared Isaacman has been confirmed as administrator of NASA.
Jared Isaacman Confirmed as NASA Administrator

The Senate confirmed Jared Isaacman as the next administrator of NASA on Wednesday. Isaacman’s nomination was approved by a vote of 67 in favor and 30 against, with three senators not voting, according to the official Senate roll call. He succeeds Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who was named interim NASA administrator in July.  How Did President Trump Handle Isaacman’s Nomination? President Trump initially nominated Isaacman to be NASA administrator in December 2024 but withdrew the nomination five months later following “a thorough review of prior associations.” Isaacman was renominated in November. “Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries

Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of DLA. Simmerly published a paper on the "just enough" logistics model
DLA Publishes Paper on ‘Just Enough’ Logistics Approach to Strengthen Military Readiness

Defense Logistics Agency officials have introduced the “just enough” approach to military logistics to enhance readiness and operational agility, DLA said Wednesday. In the paper titled Just Enough Logistics: Shifting the Logistics Paradigm, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and Lt. Col. Daniel Marvin of the DLA Director’s Strategic Initiatives Group present an alternative to the current process of stockpiling resources. Modernizing logistics is one of the key topics that industry leaders and military officials will discuss at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Click here to get your tickets for this highly anticipated GovCon