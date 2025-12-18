Jared Isaacman Confirmed as NASA Administrator

The Senate confirmed Jared Isaacman as the next administrator of NASA on Wednesday.

Isaacman’s nomination was approved by a vote of 67 in favor and 30 against, with three senators not voting, according to the official Senate roll call. He succeeds Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who was named interim NASA administrator in July.

How Did President Trump Handle Isaacman’s Nomination?

President Trump initially nominated Isaacman to be NASA administrator in December 2024 but withdrew the nomination five months later following “a thorough review of prior associations.” Isaacman was renominated in November .

“Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era,” the president posted on Truth Social , announcing the nomination.

Who Is Jared Isaacman?

Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing company with nearly 4,000 employees and over $260 billion in annual transaction volume, serving more than 200,000 customers worldwide.

AIA CEO Eric Fanning on Isaacman’s Confirmation

Aerospace Industries Association President and CEO Eric Fanning, a previous Wash100 Award winner, congratulated Isaacman on his confirmation, saying, “The Aerospace Industries Association congratulates Mr. Isaacman on his confirmation to serve as the next Administrator of NASA, and we look forward to working with him to continue expanding our reach, both here on Earth and beyond.”