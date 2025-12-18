NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. Jared Isaacman has been confirmed as administrator of NASA.
Jared Isaacman has been confirmed as administrator of NASA.
Photo: NBC News
/

Jared Isaacman Confirmed as NASA Administrator

1 min read

The Senate confirmed Jared Isaacman as the next administrator of NASA on Wednesday.

Isaacman’s nomination was approved by a vote of 67 in favor and 30 against, with three senators not voting, according to the official Senate roll call. He succeeds Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who was named interim NASA administrator in July. 

How Did President Trump Handle Isaacman’s Nomination?

President Trump initially nominated Isaacman to be NASA administrator in December 2024 but withdrew the nomination five months later following “a thorough review of prior associations.” Isaacman was renominated in November.

“Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era,” the president posted on Truth Social, announcing the nomination.

Who Is Jared Isaacman?

Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing company with nearly 4,000 employees and over $260 billion in annual transaction volume, serving more than 200,000 customers worldwide.

AIA CEO Eric Fanning on Isaacman’s Confirmation

Aerospace Industries Association President and CEO Eric Fanning, a previous Wash100 Award winner, congratulated Isaacman on his confirmation, saying, “The Aerospace Industries Association congratulates Mr. Isaacman on his confirmation to serve as the next Administrator of NASA, and we look forward to working with him to continue expanding our reach, both here on Earth and beyond.”

Related Articles

Douglas Matty. The Pentagon’s CDAO is leaving his post to focus on the Golden Dome for America missile defense project.
Douglas Matty Leaving CDAO Post to Focus on Golden Dome

Douglas Matty, the Department of War’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, is leaving his current role to focus on the Trump administration’s Golden Dome for America next-generation missile defense shield project, DefenseScoop reported Wednesday. Gain exclusive insights from industry experts and explore innovative programs shaping national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Reserve your spot today for this must-attend event. Andrew Mapes, acting principal deputy CDAO, will serve as acting chief of the Pentagon’s AI office until DOW finds a permanent replacement to Matty. In April, Matty took on the CDAO role

Capitol building. The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass the $901 billion fiscal year 2026 NDAA.
Senate OKs $901B FY 2026 Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate on Wednesday voted 77-20 to pass a $900.6 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026. The upper chamber’s vote came days after the House approved the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now headed to the White House for President Trump’s signature. What Acquisition Reforms Are Proposed in FY 2026 NDAA? In a statement published Wednesday, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the NDAA seeks to improve the Department of War’s acquisition process. “The acquisition reforms will help speed the development and fielding of new systems and technology

Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of DLA. Simmerly published a paper on the "just enough" logistics model
DLA Publishes Paper on ‘Just Enough’ Logistics Approach to Strengthen Military Readiness

Defense Logistics Agency officials have introduced the “just enough” approach to military logistics to enhance readiness and operational agility, DLA said Wednesday. In the paper titled Just Enough Logistics: Shifting the Logistics Paradigm, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and Lt. Col. Daniel Marvin of the DLA Director’s Strategic Initiatives Group present an alternative to the current process of stockpiling resources. Modernizing logistics is one of the key topics that industry leaders and military officials will discuss at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Click here to get your tickets for this highly anticipated GovCon