Defense Logistics Agency officials have introduced the “just enough” approach to military logistics to enhance readiness and operational agility, DLA said Wednesday.

In the paper titled Just Enough Logistics: Shifting the Logistics Paradigm, DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and Lt. Col. Daniel Marvin of the DLA Director’s Strategic Initiatives Group present an alternative to the current process of stockpiling resources.

What Is the ‘Just Enough’ Logistics Model?

A key approach to the proposed model involves the use of data and artificial intelligence for demand forecasting. The study also calls for the adoption of decentralized and interoperable systems for real-time visibility, predictive analytics for maintenance, and strengthened cybersecurity to protect global logistics networks.

Additionally, the approach emphasizes the importance of partnerships across the defense industrial base to maintain supply chain health.

“This approach offers a more resilient, efficient and adaptable logistics solution, enabling forces to operate effectively in complex and unpredictable environments,” wrote Simerly and Marvin in the paper. “The approach revolves around smart preparedness, focusing resources where they are needed most and leveraging technology to enhance visibility and responsiveness”

Why Does DLA Need to Change Its Approach to Military Logistics?

Simerly has previously spoken about the need to shift from the current “just-in-time” and “just-in-case” approach to a “just enough” mentality to address evolving challenges in the battlefield, such as contested logistics in operational theaters and global supply chain disruptions.

He added that the approach ensures that warfighters can carry out their missions effectively in unpredictable conditions.