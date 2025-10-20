The U.S. Coast Guard has implemented a planned recapitalization of its long-range command and control aircraft to modernize the USCG senior leadership’s air fleet. The initiative supports official travel for the Department of Homeland Security’s secretary and deputy secretary, as well as the Coast Guard commandant, vice commandant and Atlantic and Pacific area commanders, USCG said in a press release Friday.

Gulfstream Jet Procurement

According to a post on the Federal Procurement Data System, the service branch awarded Gulfstream Aerospace on Friday a contract worth over $170 million for the procurement of two G700 jets. The purchase is in accordance with Office of Management and Budget guidelines and DHS policy, the Coast Guard said.

It also pointed out that the new aircraft will replace models up to 20 years old that faced increasing maintenance issues. Since January 2025, its long-range command and control fleet logged 30 days of unplanned maintenance and six mission cancellations, USCG added.

Acting USCG Chief Explains Procurement

“The timing of this investment underscores the Coast Guard’s vital need to modernize its command-and-control capabilities to meet today’s rapidly evolving operational demands,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting USCG commandant. “As maritime activity increases and national security challenges grow more complex, maintaining reliable air mobility is essential to ensuring continuity of operations and mission success,” the service branch’s chief remarked.

Democrats are criticizing DHS for the jets’ purchase for the official travel of the agency’s secretary and other top officials, while also noting the procurement being undertaken during the current government shutdown, The Hill reported Saturday.

Sean Plankey, senior advisor to the secretary for the Coast Guard, said, though, that “safety and mission readiness” are the primary considerations for the aircraft procurement. “It’s well known that senior military officials and cabinet members need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility,” Plankey stressed.