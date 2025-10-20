The Indian Health Service has named Clayton Fulton as its new chief of staff. Fulton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who was raised in Indian country, will support the Office of the Director in implementing IHS initiatives and priorities.

IHS is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Who Is Clayton Fulton?

Fulton is an attorney and economic development professional. According to a press release from IHS, he began his career as an intern with Cherokee Nation businesses, where he learned how tribal governments are using investments to empower Native communities.

“I believe that lasting change begins at the community level,” shared Fulton. “My approach centers on equipping grassroots leadership, supporting local capacity, and creating steady, intentional growth that strengthens families, culture and the community at large.”

He also served as an assistant attorney general for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. In the role, he oversaw the nation’s community programs, aligning regulatory efforts with long-term strategic goals, and supported efforts to expand economic opportunities.

“His experience working at the intersection of policy and program development between tribal nations and the federal government will only strengthen our government-to-government relationships throughout Indian Country,” said Benjamin Smith, acting director of IHS, of Fulton’s appointment.

Fulton has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration in Native American Enterprises from Northeastern State University. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.