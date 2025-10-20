Clayton Fulton, chief of staff at Indian Health Service. Fulton will support the IHS Office of the Director
Clayton Fulton, chief of staff at Indian Health Service, previously served as assistant attorney general for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Clayton Fulton/Indian Health Service
//

Clayton Fulton Appointed Chief of Staff at Indian Health Service

2 mins read

The Indian Health Service has named Clayton Fulton as its new chief of staff. Fulton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who was raised in Indian country, will support the Office of the Director in implementing IHS initiatives and priorities.

IHS is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Clayton Fulton Appointed Chief of Staff at Indian Health Service

Leaders from government and industry will be present at Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 to discuss the most pressing issues in federal healthcare, including the integration of advanced technologies. Benjamin Koshy, chief information security officer at IHS, will take the stage as a speaker. The event is open to companies that wish to do business with the government and strengthen partnerships with federal agencies. Secure your tickets to the conference here.

Who Is Clayton Fulton?

Fulton is an attorney and economic development professional. According to a press release from IHS, he began his career as an intern with Cherokee Nation businesses, where he learned how tribal governments are using investments to empower Native communities.

“I believe that lasting change begins at the community level,” shared Fulton. “My approach centers on equipping grassroots leadership, supporting local capacity, and creating steady, intentional growth that strengthens families, culture and the community at large.”

He also served as an assistant attorney general for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. In the role, he oversaw the nation’s community programs, aligning regulatory efforts with long-term strategic goals, and supported efforts to expand economic opportunities.

“His experience working at the intersection of policy and program development between tribal nations and the federal government will only strengthen our government-to-government relationships throughout Indian Country,” said Benjamin Smith, acting director of IHS, of Fulton’s appointment.

Fulton has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration in Native American Enterprises from Northeastern State University. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

Related Articles

Steve Shinn. The acting CFO of NASA joined The Aerospace Corp as VP and CFO.
Steve Shinn Steps Down as Acting NASA CFO

Steve Shinn, NASA’s deputy chief financial officer and acting CFO, has stepped down from his role to join The Aerospace Corp. as vice president and CFO. Greg Autry, the nominee for the CFO position at NASA, announced Shinn’s departure from the space agency and his new role at the nonprofit corporation. According to his profile on Aerospace’s website, Shinn will oversee the corporation’s accounting, finance, treasury and other business processes. He will help modernize business functions and financial tools to deliver on critical misions of government and commercial customers. Who Is Steve Shinn? As acting CFO at NASA, Shinn oversaw

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker. The FVL CFT director said the Army aims to deploy a CCA-like capability over the next two years.
Brig. Gen. Cain Baker: Army Eyes Deployment of CCA-Like Capability

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker, director of the Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team at U.S. Army Futures Command, said the service plans to expand its portfolio of autonomous air platforms with a collaborative combat aircraft-like capability that could be deployed within the next two years, Breaking Defense reported Friday. “That has been a focus for the last … really year,” Baker told reporters Wednesday at the annual AUSA conference in Washington, D.C. “As we go forward, we’re watching closely in our experimentation to develop a full requirement, potentially to deliver our capability over the next couple of years.” How Is

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 data is now available on Microsoft’s Planetary Computer.
NASA’s Harmonized Landsat, Sentinel-2 Data Now Available on Microsoft Azure

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 dataset is now accessible through Microsoft’s Planetary Computer, expanding global access to high-resolution Earth observation data and accelerating research in climate science, land use and environmental monitoring. What Is the HLS Dataset? The HLS dataset combines imagery from NASA’s Landsat 8 and 9 missions and the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, harmonized to provide consistent, surface-reflectance measurements every two to three days. The result is a unified, cloud-optimized dataset that supports monitoring of Earth’s surface changes, from deforestation and agriculture to coastal resilience and urban expansion. Why Make It Available on Microsoft Azure? Hosting the