Steve Shinn. The acting CFO of NASA joined The Aerospace Corp as VP and CFO.
Steve Shinn, NASA’s deputy chief financial officer and acting CFO, has stepped down from his position to join The Aerospace Corp as VP and CFO.
Steve Shinn/LinkedIn
//

Steve Shinn Steps Down as Acting NASA CFO

1 min read

Steve Shinn, NASA’s deputy chief financial officer and acting CFO, has stepped down from his role to join The Aerospace Corp. as vice president and CFO.

Greg Autry, the nominee for the CFO position at NASA, announced Shinn’s departure from the space agency and his new role at the nonprofit corporation.

According to his profile on Aerospace’s website, Shinn will oversee the corporation’s accounting, finance, treasury and other business processes. He will help modernize business functions and financial tools to deliver on critical misions of government and commercial customers.

Who Is Steve Shinn?

As acting CFO at NASA, Shinn oversaw all financial management, strategic planning, performance and budgeting activities related to the agency’s programs and operations. As deputy CFO, he led the agency’s budget analysis, performance reporting, justification and control of all fiscal resources related to NASA operations and programs.

His 15-year career at NASA included time as CFO at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center and deputy director for planning and business management at GSFC’s Flight Projects Directorate.

Before joining NASA, he was group supervisor for the space operations management group at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Shinn started his career at Computer Sciences Corp., where he held roles of increasing responsibility.

The College of New Jersey finance graduate has a master’s degree in technical management from the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.

Related Articles

Clayton Fulton, chief of staff at Indian Health Service. Fulton will support the IHS Office of the Director
Clayton Fulton Appointed Chief of Staff at Indian Health Service

The Indian Health Service has named Clayton Fulton as its new chief of staff. Fulton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who was raised in Indian country, will support the Office of the Director in implementing IHS initiatives and priorities. IHS is an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives. Leaders from government and industry will be present at Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 to discuss the most pressing issues in federal healthcare, including the integration of advanced technologies. Benjamin Koshy, chief

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker. The FVL CFT director said the Army aims to deploy a CCA-like capability over the next two years.
Brig. Gen. Cain Baker: Army Eyes Deployment of CCA-Like Capability

Brig. Gen. Cain Baker, director of the Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team at U.S. Army Futures Command, said the service plans to expand its portfolio of autonomous air platforms with a collaborative combat aircraft-like capability that could be deployed within the next two years, Breaking Defense reported Friday. “That has been a focus for the last … really year,” Baker told reporters Wednesday at the annual AUSA conference in Washington, D.C. “As we go forward, we’re watching closely in our experimentation to develop a full requirement, potentially to deliver our capability over the next couple of years.” How Is

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 data is now available on Microsoft’s Planetary Computer.
NASA’s Harmonized Landsat, Sentinel-2 Data Now Available on Microsoft Azure

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat and Sentinel-2 dataset is now accessible through Microsoft’s Planetary Computer, expanding global access to high-resolution Earth observation data and accelerating research in climate science, land use and environmental monitoring. What Is the HLS Dataset? The HLS dataset combines imagery from NASA’s Landsat 8 and 9 missions and the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellites, harmonized to provide consistent, surface-reflectance measurements every two to three days. The result is a unified, cloud-optimized dataset that supports monitoring of Earth’s surface changes, from deforestation and agriculture to coastal resilience and urban expansion. Why Make It Available on Microsoft Azure? Hosting the