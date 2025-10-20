Steve Shinn Steps Down as Acting NASA CFO

Steve Shinn, NASA’s deputy chief financial officer and acting CFO, has stepped down from his role to join The Aerospace Corp. as vice president and CFO.

Greg Autry, the nominee for the CFO position at NASA, announced Shinn’s departure from the space agency and his new role at the nonprofit corporation.

According to his profile on Aerospace’s website, Shinn will oversee the corporation’s accounting, finance, treasury and other business processes. He will help modernize business functions and financial tools to deliver on critical misions of government and commercial customers.

Who Is Steve Shinn?

As acting CFO at NASA, Shinn oversaw all financial management, strategic planning, performance and budgeting activities related to the agency’s programs and operations. As deputy CFO, he led the agency’s budget analysis, performance reporting, justification and control of all fiscal resources related to NASA operations and programs.

His 15-year career at NASA included time as CFO at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center and deputy director for planning and business management at GSFC’s Flight Projects Directorate.

Before joining NASA, he was group supervisor for the space operations management group at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Shinn started his career at Computer Sciences Corp., where he held roles of increasing responsibility.

The College of New Jersey finance graduate has a master’s degree in technical management from the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering.