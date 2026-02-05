US Coast Guard logo. The Coast Guard is completing final delivery activities for its 18th HC-130J aircraft.
The Coast Guard is completing final delivery activities for its 18th HC-130J aircraft.
Coast Guard’s 18th HC-130J Nears Delivery

The U.S. Coast Guard is finalizing delivery activities for its 18th mission-ready HC-130J long-range surveillance aircraft, marking continued progress in expanding and modernizing its fixed-wing aviation fleet.

The aircraft, designated CGNR 2018, is undergoing final delivery steps at L3Harris’ integrated mission systems facility in Waco, Texas, the Coast Guard said Wednesday. 

Upon acceptance, the aircraft will support the Coast Guard’s planned transition of Air Station Sacramento, California, from C-27J aircraft to the HC-130J platform later this year—the first expansion of HC-130J operations beyond the service’s current hubs in Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Kodiak, Alaska; and Barbers Point, Hawaii.

The Coast Guard plans to decommission all C-27J aircraft by the end of fiscal year 2028 following the cancellation of the HC-27J missionization program.

What Capabilities Are Integrated Into the HC-130J?

L3Harris is responsible for missionizing the baseline C-130J aircraft by integrating the Minotaur Mission System Suite along with Coast Guard-specific radar, sensors and communications systems.

The aircraft also incorporates enhancements delivered under Block Upgrade 8.1, including improved approach and landing systems, expanded diagnostics and civil GPS capability. The HC-130J can reportedly operate as an on-scene command and control platform or a surveillance asset, enabling crews to detect, classify and identify objects and share information.

How Is the Program Being Funded and Scaled?

The Coast Guard received $1.14 billion under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to support procurement and acquisition of fixed-wing aircraft, including HC-130Js. With those funds, the service has appropriations for a total of 25 HC-130J aircraft, a simulator, initial spare parts and site activation for two more air stations.

An additional C-130J aircraft unit is under production at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, Georgia, with six more expected to be procured under a future contract. All will undergo Minotaur integration following delivery.

