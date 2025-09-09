The U.S. Coast Guard has established a new office dedicated to ensuring that programs and activities are aligned with service leadership and the administration’s priorities.

The new Office of Coordination, Programming and Accountability, or CG-CPA, will be led by Capt. Nick Simmons, who will retain his current title of Coast Guard Budget Director, the service said Monday. He will report directly to Gary Rasicot, the chief of staff of the Coast Guard.

CG-CPA’s Responsibilities

CG-CPA was formed from the Office of Budget and Programs, or CG-82, which operated under the purview of the assistant commandant for resources and chief financial officer, or CG-8.

The office will continue to perform the responsibilities of CG-82, including formulating and defending the service’s annual budget, reviewing Government Accountability Office and Office of the Inspector General audits, and ensuring that programs and activities are aligned with the Coast Guard’s direction.

CG-CPA’s mission to align programs and activities will particularly be critical in achieving the service’s modernization effort under Force Design 2028, which aims to transform the Coast Guard to become a more agile, capable and responsive fighting force.

USCG Headquarters Overhaul

The creation of CG-CPA comes weeks after the Coast Guard headquarters executed its biggest reorganization since World War II. The reorganization saw the service divide its mission support unit into two new directorates: the deputy commandant for personnel, or DCP, and the deputy commandant for systems, shortened to DCS.

The DCP will be in charge of matters related to personnel management, including recruitment and training. The directorate will oversee a new workforce and family services center, where military members and their loved ones can access wellness and support services.

The DCS is tasked to manage assets and ensure that all equipment and technologies are mission-ready.