Adm. Kevin Lunday Nominated as Coast Guard Commandant

President Donald Trump has nominated Adm. Kevin Lunday to serve as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to a congressional notice, the Senate officially received the president’s nomination of Adm. Lunday on Oct. 23. The nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for review. This follows a May announcement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, who revealed that the president intended to nominate Lunday.

Who Is Kevin Lunday?

Lunday is a 38-year veteran of the Coast Guard who assumed the role of acting commandant on Jan. 21, following the dismissal of Adm. Linda Fagan. In this acting capacity, Lunday leads over 56,000 Coast Guard personnel, serving in the Department of Homeland Security.

Before accepting the acting commandant role, Lunday served as the 34th vice commandant of the service. He also led the Atlantic Area Command and commanded the Fourteenth Coast Guard District in the Indo-Pacific. The cyberspace operations leader commanded the Coast Guard Cyber Command and served as director of exercises and training at the Cyber Command.

