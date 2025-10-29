US Coast Guard. Service wants industry information on tactical communication modernization
The US Coast Guard is gathering industry input on technologies for modernizing its Maritime and Tactical Communication Program.
Coast Guard RFI Seeks Industry Input on Modernizing Maritime and Public Tactical Communication

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking industry input on advanced technologies for modernizing its maritime communications and distress response network under the Maritime Public and Tactical Communications, or MPTC, program.

The USCG is interested in solutions, including AI technologies, replacing or enhancing its aging Rescue 21 system. It also seeks solutions to support a next-generation MPTC capability that improves safety, security and maritime domain awareness, according to a request for information posted Friday on SAM.gov.

What Are the RFI’s Technical Areas?

The RFI is focused on emerging systems, subsystems and components across the following five technical areas:

  • Innovations in sensors, including software-defined and mobile ad hoc network radios, as well as electro-optical/infrared cameras, radar and environmental monitors
  • Resilient and secure communications network architectures capable of backhauling mission-critical data with high reliability and availability
  • Cloud-based, modular and open data architecture systems replacing monolithic designs for managing, processing and accessing audio and geolocation data in near real time
  • AI and machine learning for radio frequency geolocation, transcription, translation and automated detection of distress signals and sounds
  • Data visualization and tasking for real-time integration of audio and geolocation streams into a common operating picture to improve situational awareness and decision-making

The USCG is encouraging participation from companies with relevant technologies, even if they address only a single component of the envisioned MPTC system. The deadline for the submission of responses is Nov. 29.

