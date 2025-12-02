The Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Research and Development Office signed a non-binding letter of intent with xLight to offer up to $150 million in proposed federal incentives through the CHIPS and Science Act.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday the award supports the construction and demonstration of a free-electron laser, or FEL, prototype for extreme ultraviolet lithography.

“With the support from Commerce, our investors, and development partners, xLight is building its first free-electron laser system at the Albany Nanotech Complex, where the world’s best lithography capabilities will enable the research and development that will define the future of chip manufacturing,” said Nicholas Kelez , CEO and chief technology officer of xLight.

How Will xLight’s Free-Electron Laser System Impact the Semiconductor Industry?

The FEL system is designed to serve as an alternative light source for EUV lithography, enabling high-volume production of semiconductors beyond the 7-nanometer node. It has the potential to advance lithography performance, productivity and cost-efficiency in commercial fabs.

“xLight’s FEL platform represents the kind of breakthrough innovation that restores American leadership, secures our supply chains, and guarantees that the next generation of semiconductors is born in the United States. This is the CHIPS program at its best,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick .

xLight intends to test its prototype at the Albany Nanotech Complex with non-profit NYCreates starting in 2028. The project will use current EUV lithography machines and the facility’s research ecosystem to explore next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.