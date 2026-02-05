Quantum computing. LANL established the Center for Quantum Computing to consolidate quantum research capabilities.
The Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory has established a new center that aims to unify and expand its quantum research capabilities across national security, quantum computer science, quantum algorithms and workforce development.
Los Alamos National Lab Launches Center for Quantum Computing

The Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory has established a new center that aims to unify and expand its quantum research capabilities across national security, quantum computer science, quantum algorithms and workforce development. 

Los Alamos National Lab Launches Center for Quantum Computing

What Initiatives Will the LANL Quantum Computing Center Support?

LANL said Tuesday the Center for Quantum Computing will support a range of state, federal and defense-focused initiatives and bring together up to three dozen quantum researchers from across the lab.

The center is expected to support LANL researchers who are engaged in several programs, such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, DOE’s Quantum Science Center and the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Advanced Simulation and Computing program, including its Beyond Moore’s Law project.

Headquartered in downtown Los Alamos, New Mexico, the facility will also host a 10-week fellowship program, called the Quantum Computing Summer School, designed to provide undergraduate and graduate students with instruction in core quantum computing concepts and hands-on experience using commercial quantum computers. The program enrolls up to 25 students each year.

What Did the LANL Leadership Say About the New Center?

Mark Chadwick, associate laboratory director for simulation, computing and theory, said the center will combine LANL’s quantum computing capabilities in support of DOE, the Department of War and New Mexico state initiatives. 

“This development highlights our commitment to supporting the next generation of U.S. scientific and technological innovation in quantum computing, especially as the technology can support key Los Alamos missions,” Chadwick added.

Carleton Coffrin, the lab’s quantum science coordinator, emphasized the collaborative benefits of the new center.

“I am thrilled to see these quantum computing teams coming together under one roof,” said Coffrin. “Each team is arguably world-leading in their specific domain expertise. An environment that fosters further collaboration and united effort will no doubt help our quantum computing teams achieve amazing things.”

What Other Quantum Initiatives Is DOE Advancing?

LANL’s quantum efforts are part of a broader DOE push to advance quantum information science across the U.S. research ecosystem. In November, DOE announced $625 million in funding to renew its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers.

In December, the department’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced a memorandum of understanding with Purdue University to expand their research partnership in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber-physical security of critical infrastructure and systems.

