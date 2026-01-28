Barbara Humpton. The USA Rare Earth CEO commented on the company's collaboration with Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office.
USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton commented on the company’s collaboration with the Commerce Department's CHIPS Program Office to expand the production of rare earth elements and magnets.
Photo: Barbara Humpton / LinkedIn
/

Commerce, USA Rare Earth Collaborate to Strengthen Domestic Chip Supply

3 mins read

The Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office and USA Rare Earth have signed a non-binding letter of intent to provide the company with up to $1.6 billion in funding to strengthen the domestic semiconductor ecosystem by expanding the production of rare earth elements and magnets.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology said Monday the agreement includes up to $277 million in direct funding and a senior secured loan of up to $1.3 billion under the CHIPS and Science Act to advance rare earth mining, processing and magnet manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

How Will the Commerce CHIPS Program Support USA Rare Earth’s Projects?

According to NIST, the proposed funding will support the company’s rare earth project in Round Top, Texas, and the expansion of its magnet manufacturing operations in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Round Top mine is expected to kick off commercial production in 2028. It will extract 40,000 metric tons per day of rare earth and critical mineral feedstock and process 8,000 metric tons per annum, or TPA, of third-party mixed rare earth carbonate and other elements.

USAR expects the Oklahoma manufacturing project to boost the production of neodymium iron boron, or NdFeB, magnets to 10,000 TPA while supporting strip-casting capacity of 10,000 TPA for rare earth metals and alloys.

USA Rare Earth’s heavy critical minerals project is essential to restoring U.S. critical mineral independence,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “This investment ensures our supply chains are resilient and no longer reliant on foreign nations.”

What Did USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton Say About the Government Partnership?

“This landmark collaboration with the U.S. Government represents a transformative step in USAR’s mission to secure and grow a resilient, independent domestic rare earth value chain,” USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton said in a statement.

Humpton, a five-time Wash100 awardee, added that the company appreciates the federal government’s support and recognition of the strategic importance of rare earth materials and permanent magnets. She noted that the public and private backing positions USA Rare Earth to accelerate development of domestic capabilities critical to U.S. national security, global competitiveness and future technologies.

USAR announced that it raised $1.5 billion through a private investment in public equity transaction with Inflection Point and other strategic investors.

How Does DOE Support USA Rare Earth’s Domestic Supply Chain Efforts?

In addition to its work with Commerce, USAR also signed an LOI with the Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory to support the advancement of heavy rare earth element separation technologies at the company’s Wheat Ridge laboratory and Round Top deposit. 

Under the partnership, DOE will support the development of digital twin capabilities to advance rare earth separation technologies and help establish a mine-to-magnet supply chain in the U.S.

Related Articles

Douglas Collins. The VA secretary commented on the planned investment in healthcare facility modernization efforts.
VA to Invest $4.8B in Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

The Department of Veterans Affairs will invest $4.8 billion in efforts to modernize and repair healthcare facilities nationwide.  As federal health agencies continue to manage large-scale investments and long-term modernization efforts, leaders across government and industry are watching how these initiatives unfold. The Potomac Officers Club will host the rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Register now! VA said Wednesday the planned fiscal year 2026 spending marks the largest single-year investment under the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance, or NRM, program. “Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo. CISA issued new guidance to counter insider threats.
CISA Issues New Guidance to Address Insider Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new guidance aimed at helping critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments address insider threats. As CISA continues to publish guidance to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, collaboration between government and industry remains essential. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit will bring together federal and industry leaders to discuss priorities shaping the cyber landscape. Book your spot at this May 21 event! CISA said Wednesday the new resource, titled Assembling a Multi-Disciplinary Insider Threat Management Team, offers actionable strategies to help organizations prevent, detect and mitigate insider

Hanwha Defense USA logo. The company was selected for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal.
Army to Award Hanwha Defense USA Lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal

The Army has selected Hanwha Defense USA for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas as part of a broader effort to modernize the munitions supply chain and strengthen domestic production of critical energetics. Hanwha plans to invest about $1.3 billion in the project, which is expected to generate roughly 200 skilled jobs, the service said Wednesday. The lease would support the construction and operation of a new facility focused on producing key ingredients used in explosives and propellants, materials that underpin munitions such as 155mm artillery rounds. Final terms remain subject to lease negotiations. Brent Ingraham,