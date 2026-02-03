The Senate on Friday confirmed Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock as deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command through a voice vote, according to congressional records.

President Donald Trump nominated Mahlock for the role in December.

Following the Senate confirmation, Mahlock will be promoted to lieutenant general and assume responsibilities from Navy Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, who has been serving as acting deputy commander of USCYBERCOM.

Who Is Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock?

Mahlock is commander of the Cyber National Mission Force, a position she assumed in January 2024.

She previously served as deputy director for combat support within the National Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Directorate. Her Marine Corps leadership roles include assistant deputy commandant for information; director of command, control, communications and computers; and chief information officer.

Her operational and command experience spans air traffic control, legislative affairs and joint and combat operations. Her assignments include service during Operations Southern Overwatch and Iraqi Freedom, as well as roles at U.S. European Command and Headquarters Marine Corps.

Mahlock is a certified Federal Aviation Administration tower local controller and a Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics instructor.

She holds master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma, the U.S. Army War College and the Naval War College.

What Does USCYBERCOM Do?

USCYBERCOM is a unified combatant command responsible for planning, coordinating and conducting military cyberspace operations. The command defends the Department of War’s information networks, supports combatant commanders and their missions worldwide and helps strengthen the country’s ability to respond to cyberattacks.

The command works closely with the National Security Agency and oversees Cyber Mission Force teams responsible for defensive, offensive and support cyber operations.