US Capitol. Bipartisan Senate bill seeks cybersecurity measures renewal
A bipartisan Senate bill aims to renew expired legislation on cybersecurity information-sharing.
Bipartisan Senate Bill Seeks to Renew Expired Cybersecurity Measures

Sens. Gary Peters, D–Mich., and Mike Rounds, R–S.D., have introduced a bipartisan bill to reactivate cybersecurity provisions that expired on September 30.

The proposed legislation, titled Protecting America from Cyber Threats Act, would reauthorize the decade-old Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 allowing private companies to voluntarily share with the Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity threat indicators, including malware signatures and malicious IP addresses, according to a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee statement Thursday.

Strengthening the Cyber Response Framework

The information-sharing framework has helped prevent data breaches, protect personal information and strengthen the federal response to cyberattacks from foreign and criminal actors, the committee added. 

The proposed measure builds on the 2015 bipartisan law on improving federal responses to major incidents in the magnitude of previous cyberattacks, such as SolarWinds, Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon. The bill renews liability protections for companies that share threat data and includes strong privacy safeguards to protect personally identifiable information. 

The proposed legislation aims overall to enhance public-private collaboration and bolster national cyber resilience. Major industry groups, including Airlines for America and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, support the proposed measure.

Peters and Rounds earlier filed a bill in April to extend a provision of Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 facilitating cyberthreat-sharing between the federal government and the private sector.

Other Proposed Bipartisan Cyber Legislations

Peters also co-authored the National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., filed in August, to ensure that the U.S. government is ready to face emerging cybersecurity threats posed by advancements in quantum computing.

In addition, Peters and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., proposed in July 2024 the Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act, a bill that would establish an interagency committee within the Office of the National Cyber Director to develop a framework to harmonize cybersecurity and information security regulations and compliance requirements across the federal government.

