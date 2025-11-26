GAO logo. GAO urged DOD to develop clearer guidance for selecting programs to be included in PDI budget exhibits.
GAO urged DOD to develop clearer guidance for selecting programs to be included in PDI budget exhibits.
Logo: U.S. Government Accountability Office
/

GAO Says DOD Needs Clearer Rules to Track Funding for Pacific Deterrence

2 mins read

The Government Accountability Office says the Pentagon’s annual budget reporting for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative does not give Congress a reliable picture of how the department is resourcing efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. According to a GAO report published Tuesday, the military services applied inconsistent criteria when deciding which programs to include in PDI budget exhibits for fiscal years 2023 through 2025.

The government watchdog noted that the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps included facilities sustainment efforts, while the Army and Navy excluded similar activities. It also stated that some programs east of the International Date Line were included despite guidance focusing primarily on activities west of the line and that other submissions listed development efforts unlikely to yield operational results within five years, even though PDI is intended to emphasize near-term impact.

Where Do Pentagon and INDOPACOM Assessments Conflict?

GAO found that the programs and funding detailed in the Department of Defense’s annual budget exhibit differ from the Indo-Pacific Command’s independent assessment. While some discrepancies stem from INDOPACOM’s assumption of unlimited resources, others arise from different program priorities. These inconsistencies, GAO said, hinder Congress’ ability to assess whether the DOD resources align with strategic goals and create uncertainty about the DOD’s most critical needs for the Indo-Pacific region.

How Should DOD Improve PDI Guidance and Alignment?

GAO issued two recommendations. It said the under secretary of defense for policy should revise its guidance to clearly define how programs are selected for inclusion in PDI budget exhibits—covering enhancements; research, development, test and evaluation; facilities sustainment; and geographic scope—and establish processes and roles for validating programs. The official should also update PDI processes to ensure the Pentagon reviews and considers INDOPACOM’s funded priorities when preparing annual budget reports.

DOD concurred with both recommendations.

Related Articles

The Department of Defense's seal. DOD issued its Zero Trust for Operational Technology guidance
Pentagon Releases Zero Trust Guidance for Securing OT Systems

The Department of Defense has issued new guidance detailing how its components must implement zero trust principles across operational technology environments. The 28-page document titled Zero Trust for Operational Technology offers activities and outcomes that are specific to zero trust adoption for department-owned OT systems, DOD said. Get updates on DOD’s zero trust journey at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will bring together leaders from across the private and public sectors to network and discuss threats to American systems and innovations to defeat adversaries in the cyber domain. Reserve your spot at this

Artificial intelligence. The AI for America Act aims to establish a coordinated federal AI strategy.
House Bill Seeks to Create Unified Federal AI Strategy as Global Competition Accelerates

A new House bill is seeking to establish a unified federal strategy for artificial intelligence and modernize the government’s research and regulatory approach to the technology.  The office of Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., who introduced the AI for America Act, said Tuesday that the bill is intended to strengthen U.S. leadership amid accelerating global competition in AI, particularly with China. “Artificial intelligence will define the next century of economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness,” Kiggans said. The introduction of the AI for America Act reflects the U.S. government’s push to bring greater coherence, coordination and accountability to federal AI

Department of Health and Human Services' logo. HHS appointed new officials
HHS Expands Leadership Team With New Appointments

The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Adm. Brian Christine, Alex Adams and Michael Stuart to leadership roles. Christine, Adams and Stuart were nominated to their new roles by President Donald Trump and received Senate confirmation in early October. “I promised President Trump I would deliver meaningful reform at HHS and improve the health and well-being of every American. Fulfilling that commitment includes placing strong, capable leaders where they can make the greatest impact,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Each of these appointees brings a record of achievement, leadership and a deep dedication