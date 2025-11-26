Department of Health and Human Services' logo. HHS appointed new officials
Adm. Brian Christine, Alex Adams and Michael Stuart received Senate confirmation to lead public health, family support programs and regulatory oversight.
HHS Expands Leadership Team With New Appointments

3 mins read

The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Adm. Brian Christine, Alex Adams and Michael Stuart to leadership roles.

Christine, Adams and Stuart were nominated to their new roles by President Donald Trump and received Senate confirmation in early October.

“I promised President Trump I would deliver meaningful reform at HHS and improve the health and well-being of every American. Fulfilling that commitment includes placing strong, capable leaders where they can make the greatest impact,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Each of these appointees brings a record of achievement, leadership and a deep dedication to restoring the nation’s health and wellness.”

Who Are the New HHS Appointees?

HHS named Christine, a men’s health expert who has published peer-reviewed research and trains surgeons around the world, as the assistant secretary for health. Christine earned his medical degree from Emory University and had his residency in urology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

In his new role, he will focus on restoring trust in public health, increasing transparency and strengthening chronic disease prevention.

Christine will also continue to oversee the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., a uniformed service that protects health and safety across the nation.

Alex Adams was appointed assistant secretary for family support within the Administration for Children and Families. Before joining HHS, he served as director of Idaho’s Department of Health & Welfare. He also led as budget and regulatory director under Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

Adams earned his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in pharmacy from the University of Toledo and his master’s in public health from Johns Hopkins University.

Michael Stuart, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, will oversee regulatory reform and oversight within the HHS as general counsel. As U.S. attorney, he led federal enforcement efforts in West Virginia and had a hand at the largest Medicaid fraud prosecution in the state’s history.

Stuart earned his law degree from the Boston University School of Law. 

