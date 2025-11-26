Artificial intelligence. The AI for America Act aims to establish a coordinated federal AI strategy.
The AI for America Act aims to establish a coordinated federal AI strategy, modernize research infrastructure and remove regulatory barriers.
Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock
/

House Bill Seeks to Create Unified Federal AI Strategy as Global Competition Accelerates

3 mins read

A new House bill is seeking to establish a unified federal strategy for artificial intelligence and modernize the government’s research and regulatory approach to the technology. 

The office of Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., who introduced the AI for America Act, said Tuesday that the bill is intended to strengthen U.S. leadership amid accelerating global competition in AI, particularly with China. “Artificial intelligence will define the next century of economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness,” Kiggans said.

House Bill Seeks to Create Unified Federal AI Strategy as Global Competition Accelerates

The introduction of the AI for America Act reflects the U.S. government’s push to bring greater coherence, coordination and accountability to federal AI efforts. At the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, practitioners from across government and industry will share how they’re aligning AI innovation with mission needs. Reserve your seat now to join this relevant AI-centered event.

What Would the AI for America Act Require?

The proposed legislation directs the Office of Science and Technology Policy to produce an AI action plan by July 31, 2027. The plan must outline measurable goals for U.S. AI leadership and workforce development, public-private partnerships, security safeguards and measures to prevent bias in data and model outputs. OSTP would update the plan every two years.

The bill also tasks OSTP with detailing steps to modernize civilian AI research infrastructure, particularly those involved in partnerships with the Department of Energy, NASA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the National Science Foundation.

Under the proposal, NIST will issue a report on audit mechanisms, review protocols and disclosure practices to help detect security risks and potential bias across AI systems. OSTP and relevant federal agencies, including DOE and the Departments of Transportation and Health and Human Services, should identify outdated regulatory obstacles that hinder AI deployment across sectors such as healthcare, transportation and scientific research. Both actions must be performed a year after the legislation’s enactment.

The measure builds on Executive Order 14179, which aims to remove barriers hindering American leadership in AI.

“Right now, federal agencies lack a unified strategy for integrating AI into mission-critical functions,” said Kiggans. “This bill ensures the federal government takes a coordinated, strategic approach across agencies, strengthens public-private partnerships, and protects Americans from bias, cybersecurity threats, or misuse of data.”

Related Articles

The Department of Defense's seal. DOD issued its Zero Trust for Operational Technology guidance
Pentagon Releases Zero Trust Guidance for Securing OT Systems

The Department of Defense has issued new guidance detailing how its components must implement zero trust principles across operational technology environments. The 28-page document titled Zero Trust for Operational Technology offers activities and outcomes that are specific to zero trust adoption for department-owned OT systems, DOD said. Get updates on DOD’s zero trust journey at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will bring together leaders from across the private and public sectors to network and discuss threats to American systems and innovations to defeat adversaries in the cyber domain. Reserve your spot at this

Department of Health and Human Services' logo. HHS appointed new officials
HHS Expands Leadership Team With New Appointments

The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Adm. Brian Christine, Alex Adams and Michael Stuart to leadership roles. Christine, Adams and Stuart were nominated to their new roles by President Donald Trump and received Senate confirmation in early October. “I promised President Trump I would deliver meaningful reform at HHS and improve the health and well-being of every American. Fulfilling that commitment includes placing strong, capable leaders where they can make the greatest impact,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “Each of these appointees brings a record of achievement, leadership and a deep dedication

GAO logo. GAO urged DOD to develop clearer guidance for selecting programs to be included in PDI budget exhibits.
GAO Says DOD Needs Clearer Rules to Track Funding for Pacific Deterrence

The Government Accountability Office says the Pentagon’s annual budget reporting for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative does not give Congress a reliable picture of how the department is resourcing efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. According to a GAO report published Tuesday, the military services applied inconsistent criteria when deciding which programs to include in PDI budget exhibits for fiscal years 2023 through 2025. The government watchdog noted that the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps included facilities sustainment efforts, while the Army and Navy excluded similar activities. It also stated that some programs east of the International Date Line