Department of the Air Force seal. DAF unveiled the Network of the Future Strategy.
The Department of the Air Force unveiled the Network of the Future Strategy, which outlines how the DAF will deliver a resilient and adaptive encrypted network that facilitates real-time data sharing in support of warfighters.
"Seal of the U.S. Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, https://www.dcms.uscg.mil, Licensed under Public domain
//

Air Force Unveils Network of the Future Strategy

1 min read

The Department of the Air Force has unveiled a new strategy outlining how the DAF will deliver a resilient and adaptive encrypted network that facilitates real-time data sharing in support of warfighters.

DAF Network of the Future Strategy’s Objectives

The department’s Network of the Future Strategy has six objectives: bolster network resilience; increase operational scalability and flexibility; secure the network of the future; streamline network management; integrate the network environment; and enable the workforce of the future.

“This strategy will serve as our North Star as we address rapidly evolving threats and rising demand for seamless connectivity, empowering our warfighters with the data they need, when and where they need it most,” the DAF Chief Information Officer said in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Bolstering Network Resilience by Migrating to SD-WAN

One objective is strengthening network resilience by migrating to a software-defined wide area network, or SD-WAN, for transport routing and incorporating 5G technology, satellite and other alternative transport methods to ensure the flexible movement of data in the face of high network demand.

According to the strategy, SD-WAN could help enhance network flexibility and responsiveness by making it easier to deliver secure connections to cloud and off-site data center applications. 

DAF said the integration of 5G, satellite and new transport methods will support future missions by strengthening network resilience and improving bandwidth capacity.

Related Articles

NASA's Amit Kshatriya. Amit Kshatriya has been appointed associate administrator at NASA.
Amit Kshatriya Named NASA ​Associate Administrator

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy has named Amit Kshatriya the agency’s new associate administrator, the highest-ranking civil service position. The agency said Wednesday Kshatriya will oversee program planning and execution for crewed missions to the Moon through the Artemis campaign in preparation for humanity’s first mission to Mars. Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Kshatriya has dedicated nearly two decades of service to NASA, gaining valuable operational and strategic experience. Before his most recent promotion, he served as deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars program in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. In this role, he oversaw the execution of the initiative’s initial

Artificial intelligence. NSF issued a solicitation for an effort to establish NAIRR-OC.
NSF Seeks to Advance AI Research Through New Operations Center

The National Science Foundation has begun soliciting proposals for an initiative to establish a community-based center that will oversee the development of the overarching framework, management structure and operations strategy to support an integrated national infrastructure for artificial intelligence research and education. National AI Research Resource Operations Center NSF said Wednesday the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center, or NAIRR-OC, seeks to transition the NAIRR Pilot into a sustainable national program that will accelerate AI research capabilities. “The NAIRR Operating Center solicitation marks a key step in the transition from the NAIRR Pilot to building a sustainable and

Software development. NSA, CISA and global partners release SBOM guidance to improve software supply chain transparency.
US, International Partners Publish Joint SBOM Guidance

The National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in collaboration with cybersecurity agencies from more than a dozen countries, have released a joint guidance highlighting the importance of a software bill of materials. The publication, titled “A Shared Vision of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for Cybersecurity,” urges software producers, procurers and operators to adopt SBOM practices to strengthen visibility into supply chains and reduce risks, NSA said Wednesday. Potomac Officers Club will host the 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2. The event brings together senior leaders from across the intelligence community to explore emerging threats, technological